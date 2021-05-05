By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PEARISBURG, Va. — It was a case of "stranger abduction," investigators in Giles County confirmed Wednesday.
The Giles County Sheriff's Department said a woman charged in connection with the abduction of a 2-year-old infant from a church nursery had no credible connection to the infant, or any of boy’s family members.
Nancy Fridley, and her boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, are both charged in the abduction of Noah Trout, according to an earlier report from Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Lilley Jr.
Fridley is charged with abduction and child endangerment as well as drug possession, and Taylor was charged with abduction and drug possession. Both remain incarcerated in Alleghany County, which is where the infant was located.
The boy, who was found safe Monday, was taken from a church nursery at Riverside Baptist Church in Ripplemead during Sunday morning services.
The sheriff’s department said Wednesday that all indications point to the incident being a stranger abduction and the infant being chosen by Fridley at random. The statement added there is no indication at this point that Fridley intended to transfer Noah to anyone in particular.
“We have evidence, through our collaboration with other agencies and jurisdictions, that Fridley may have been casing other places outside of Giles County to commit similar acts,” the statement from the sheriff’s office said. “We think there are other potential witnesses out there who could and should come forward. We urge you to contact your local law enforcement agency if you’ve had any contact with the woman or the vehicle listed in the photographs.”
The statement added that the ongoing investigation has revealed that Fridley visited New Valley Fellowship Church and Mountain View Ministries, both in Narrows, earlier on the morning of the abduction. Furthermore, it said Fridley was in the area of those two churches approximately a month prior to the abduction.
An Amber Alert was issued over the weekend after Fridley was found to be a person of interest. The Giles County Sheriff’s Department led other law enforcement agencies in conducting a surveillance on Fridley’s home in Clifton Forge.
The infant was located Monday afternoon in that home. He was checked by EMS on scene and sent to New River Valley Medical Center later that day for further evaluation, the statement said. He was subsequently medically cleared and released to his family.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
