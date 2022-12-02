CAMP CREEK – A man being sought in Louisiana for his involvement in the shooting death of a woman and a child's abduction was dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting along the West Virginia Turnpike.
At about 9:30 am, law enforcement officials from Louisiana contacted members of the West Virginia State Police and informed them of a suspect who was wanted for murder and child abduction being in West Virginia, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff. An Amber Alert had been issued for the abducted child and the suspect had been entered into NCIC as wanted.
Investigators immediately began tracking the suspect who was located a short time later off Exit 20 of I-77 South in Mercer County, Maddy said. When troopers approached the stolen vehicle the suspect retrieved a firearm from the vehicle and fired the weapon. A trooper returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.
The baby was located in the back seat of the stolen vehicle unharmed, Maddy said. No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Baton Rouge Police Department later issued a statement identifying the suspect as Napoleon Crane, 29. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Crane after the shooting death of Da'Ja Davis, 28.
Davis was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Baton Rouge investigators. Detectives believe the shooting was related to a domestic incident.
"Crane left Baton Rouge with his 6-month-old daughter," according to Baton Rouge Police. "The daughter was uninjured during the shooting."
The kidnapped infant was reported to be in the custody of Child Protective Services.
West Virginia law enforcement interaction with the suspect began in Fayette County and concluded on the turnpike. The suspect was traveling southbound on the turnpike.
One lane of Interstate 77 was closed during the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.