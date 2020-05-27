BLUEFIELD — A Virginia man who remains behind bars with no bond in connection with a crash on Sunday that claimed the life of a newly-wed ATV driver in Montcalm has a criminal history in both states.
Ricky Lynn Olivo, 40, of Woodstock, Va., was charged with DUI with death and DUI with serious injury after the head-on crash into an ATV that killed Corey McKinney and seriously injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, both of Montcalm.
The couple had just been married on Saturday.
West Virginia State Police Sgt. A.P. Christian said the preliminary investigation revealed that Olivo’s vehicle was left of center when it hit the ATV on Crane Creek Road.
Corey McKinney was pronounced dead at the scene and Sabrina McKinney was airlifted to a hospital. Her condition has not yet been released.
Although Olivo’s address was listed on the report as Woodstock, he has a criminal record in Tazewell County and was indicted on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Mercer County in February.
The Tazewell County charges include several drug conspiracy charges with intent to sell or distribute Schedule III drugs and were filed in 2014.
Olivo pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years in January 2015 on conspiracy charges with sentence suspended and three years supervised probation. Other charges were nolle prossed.
In 2011, he was sentenced to one year on an intent to sell or distribute marijuana charge with 11 months and 20 days suspended and one year supervised probation. He also pleaded no contest in that case.
In 2007, he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in Mercer County and paid a fine, and also pleaded guilty to a fleeing charge in 2007 and paid a fine, according to court records.
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said the February indictment on the firearm charge is still pending.
In that case, Olivo was arrested in Bluefield at a traffic stop when a K-9 unit detected the smell of drugs and charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Adrian King, 42, of Bluefield was also charged in that incident with possession of a firearm being a felon, possession of methamphetamine (2.7 grams located on his person) and being a fugitive of justice out of Tazewell County.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
