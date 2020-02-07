PRINCETON — A suspect with alleged ties to a gang selling drugs was arraigned Thursday on charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy in the December 2019 shooting death of a man at a Brushfork home.
Kaleb Jordan Merritt, 23, of Mercer County was arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills. Merritt is a suspect in the Dec. 22, 2019 death of Edward Earl Duck III.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department found Duck in a car parked outside a Brushfork Road home when they answered a complaint from a male individual stating he had been shot. Duck, who had been shot once, later died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said Merritt was charged with complicity in a homicide and “a substantial allegation of gang activity to distribute drugs.”
Detective Cpl. M.S. Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the case’s investigating officer, said in his criminal complaint that Merritt and other suspects belonged to the Dirty Money Gang that operates in the Bluefield area to sell controlled substances.
Sitler asked Judge Wills to set Merritt’s bond at $500,000. Attorney Joseph Harvey, who represented Merritt at Thursday’s hearing, asked for a $100,000 surety bond.
Harvey said Merritt had lived in Mercer County since 2012, and that there was no evidence of him being present at the crime. There were no fingerprints, and the defense would provide evidence that Merritt was not in West Virginia when the crime took place.
“I don’t feel that Mr. Merritt should wait for months for his day in court when they don’t have anything,” Harvey said.
Wills set Merritt’s bond at $250,000 cash or surety, and included a condition of home confinement if he was released on bond. Merritt was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
A second suspect in the case, Andrea Paige Fry, 20, of Bluefield, was arraigned Jan. 16 on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony in the death. Fry is being held without bond at the regional jail.
Sitler said that other suspects in the case had been arrested and were awaiting arraignment.
Robbery appeared to be the motive behind the shooting, Horn said in his report.
“The weight of the suspected crystal methamphetamine was 1.5 pounds, which is a substantial amount,” Horn stated. “It was then believed the motive for the shooting and killing of Edward Duck III was to rob him of any money and drugs in his possession. It was reported that Duck kept a waist like bag or fanny pack, this is where he always kept his money.”
The Brushfork residence was Duck’s “trap” or “stash” house, “which is common slang for the place where controlled substances are kept,” Horn said in the report.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
