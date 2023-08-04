TAZEWELL, Va. — Millions of books fill the Library of Congress in Washington DC, but 64 of them came Thursday to Tazewell County, Va. to help bring children’s books to young minds.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., came to the Tazewell County Public Library to present new children’s books through the Library of Congress Surplus Books program. Sixteen books will go to each of the library system’s branches.
“A big part of it is we bring in the books. That’s helpful. It save a little money but not a lot. And hopefully we can draw more attention to the value of libraries. That is the real value,” Griffith said.
“These are all children’s books that have been donated by the Library of Congress. They’re usually extras that they have,” he stated.
Chris Wilkes, the assistant director of the Tazewell Public Library, said the books were welcome additions to the library system’s offerings.
Titles such as “Dudley’s Day at Home” and “Michelle Mermaid” were among the volumes waiting to be distributed.
“Well, we get more books added to our collect. Ones we don’t have,” Wilkes said. “Of course, books are considered the foundation of our library. We always need more books, especially children’s books. They go out all the time. Children’s picture books are the biggest check out at all of our libraries.”
