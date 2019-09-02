PRINCETON — Local high school students are giving back to the community as well as investing in younger students.
Students at the Mercer County Technical Education Center have worked to offer a technical and agricultural experience on wheels. Students with the FFA and the technology department have transformed a surplus Mercer County schools bus into an interactive classroom.
“The bus is road legal and ready to go. The high school students planted the plants and the technology students are doing the lessons for elementary students,” Angie Fisher, FFA advisor, said.
The fully functional bus will be traveling to elementary schools throughout the area to make learning interactive and entertaining for children. These lessons, that are written by technology students at MCTEC, will include plant science and more.
In an effort to combine the FFA plants and the technical aspects, utilized in the lessons will be microscopes and 3D printers.
“This is a way for the students to give back to the community,” Fisher said.
Though the MCTEC students won’t be interacting with the elementary students, their hard work, into the lessons and the mobile bus classroom will be, according to Fisher.
Within the agriculture classes at MCTEC students are learning the ins and outs of farming. According to Fisher, a representative with BB&T Bank introduced the process of farming loans to the students.
Other lessons that the agriculture students have done include the concept of food equality. According to Fisher, food equality is the fact that some citizens may have healthy foods readily available while other residents won’t have access to it.
The bus, which was painted by the Montcalm art club, will visit Mercer Elementary School next week.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.