By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The ongoing surge in new virus cases is showing no signs of slowing with active infections jumping again Thursday in Mercer, McDowell, Monroe and Tazewell counties.
State health officials reported 1,129 active COVID-19 cases Thursday in Mercer County. That's up from 1,080 cases a day earlier on Wednesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also confirmed a new virus-related death Thursday in Mercer County, a 53-year-old woman. The COVID-19 death toll to date for Mercer County has now climbed to 139.
In all, 443 new virus cases have been reported in Mercer County over the last seven days, according to the DHHR.
Statewide, 2,135 new virus cases were reported Thursday across West Virginia, including 17 new deaths. The number of active virus cases in the Mountain State now stands at 28,773, the DHHR reported.
Another 893 people in West Virginia are currently hospitalized with the virus with 275 people in the intensive care unit and 160 people currently on a ventilator.
Breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated individuals also continues to rise. The DHHR is reporting 8,496 virus cases statewide involving vaccinated individuals, along with 102 breakthrough deaths.
In Mercer County, the number of breaththrough cases involving vaccinated individuals has climbed to 290 with three breakthrough deaths being reported by the DHHR.
So far 27,751 people in Mercer County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which equals out to 47.2 percent of the county's population.
Another 5,691 people to date in Mercer County have recovered from the virus, according to DHHR data.
The state also is still reporting three nursing home outbreaks in Mercer County. Those outbreaks are located at the Princeton Health Care Center, the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Stonerise Center in Princeton. An active outbreak also is continuing at the McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gary in neighboring McDowell County.
There are no current nursing home outbreaks in Monroe County.
The number of active virus cases in McDowell County Thursday stood at 377, which is up from 351 cases on Wednesday. The McDowell County Health Department reported 14 of those cases involve individuals who are hospitalized with four of the hospitalized on ventilators.
Monroe County is reporting 426 active virus cases, which is up from 411 active cases on Wednesday.
In Virginia, health officials do not provide county level data regarding active virus cases, only cumulative totals from the beginning of the pandemic to the present. However, a review of the cumulative data from Wednesday to Thursday by the Daily Telegraph shows 50 new virus cases being reported in Tazewell County. So far 83 virus-related deaths have been reported in Tazewell County.
The Tazewell County School Board is reporting 27 positive COVID-19 cases involving students in the Bluefield area along with 22 positive student cases in Richlands and 17 in the Tazewell area. Three school system employees in the Bluefield area and three in the Richlands area also have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest COVID report from Tazewell County School Superintendent Dr. Christopher Stacy.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.