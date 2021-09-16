PRINCETON — Mercer County Public School students will switch to remote learning today and return to classrooms on Sept. 27.
Amy Harrison, information and data specialist for the school system, said the reasons relate to several COVID-related factors.
“We have three schools in outbreak status, cases in the county are rising and our healthcare is strained, she said. “The Mercer County Health Department recommended we go remote for 10 days to try to decrease exposure.”
The school system made the decision Tuesday night, posting that “under the guidance of the Mercer County Health Department,” Mercer County Schools will move to remote learning today through Friday, Sept. 24. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27.
All sports games and practices are postponed during the remote learning period.
Teachers and staff will report to school as usual.
The school system said daily meals may be picked up from schools between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week and Monday and Tuesday of next week.
After that, multi-day meal packs will be available for pick-up. Virtual student meal pack pick up times will remain as previously scheduled.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday 43 of the state’s 55 counties are in the red on the County Alert System map with 87 outbreaks in 33 counties.
Seven schools have closed temporarily, some because of staffing issues, and one other county school system, Putnam County, has closed all schools temporarily.
All area counties are in red as active COVID cases continue to rise.
Mercer County, as well as the state, continues to see a rapid increase in the number of active COVID Delta variant cases and county officials held a press conference Monday saying the health care system is in a crisis situation in treating patients because of the influx of COVID cases.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
