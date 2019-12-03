BLUEFIELD — A surge of generous donations sparked hopes Monday as they moved the Community Christmas Tree closer to its goal of giving a joyous Christmas to hundreds of children who might otherwise not have any presents under their trees or in their stockings on Christmas morning.
A sum of $1,250 arrived Monday for the Community Christmas Tree, known throughout the region as Little Jimmie. Now in its 102nd year, the program sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph helps children have a joyous Christmas by providing red gift bags filled with presents including toys, food, winter-weather gear, a book and more. This year the Little Jimmie program plans to provide gift bags to 400 children.
Parents and guardians who signed up children for this year’s Community Christmas Tree Party were informed that the party has a new venue this year.
The party will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. For years, the party has been held at the Herb Sims Center along Stadium Drive, but a new venue was needed after the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College.
Bluefield College was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the Little Jimmie Party and the gift bag distribution was no longer available. Bluefield State College learned about the need for a new party location and offered the student union’s facilities. Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform a program of popular holiday songs during this year’s party.
The campaign still needs $25,898 to reach its $40,000 goal. Volunteers organize the Community Christmas Tree campaign and the party with its gift bag distribution, so every dollar donated to the program is spent on filling the bags full of Christmas wishes.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree can send their checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or bring them to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Correction:
• In memory of Edward L. Burnette Jr. & Edward L. Burnette III ....... $100.00
Beginning balance
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $12,976.18
• Denny and Francis Presley . . . . . . . . . .. $100.00
• Jack and Ben ... $100.00
• In memory of Jack Baisden . . . . . . . . . . . $50.00
• In memory of our mother, Kathleen Ellison Hight, Lerona, WV, by Michael W. Hight and Nancy Hight McWhorter . . . . . . . $150.00
• Patricia Kiernan
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $50.00
• In loving memory of David R. White by Brenda Davis . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• Mary Bruch . . . . $50.00
• William Day III
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $25.00
• Roy and Dorothy Butler . . . . . . . . . . . . . $25.00
• In memory of my husband, John R. Williams by Janice Williams . . . $200.00
• Deb and Geoff Hunter
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• In memory of Richard and Marie McKinney. We miss you! Sue and Nancye . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $25.00
• Rev. Ken Bowman BHS ‘63 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• Genoa Park Central Reunion . . . . . . . . . . . $50.00
Daily total: . . . . . $1,125.00
Total to date: . . $14,101.18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.