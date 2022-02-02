CHARLESTON — The number of new COVID cases in West Virginia continue to stabilize and may be on the downhill swing, but hospitalizations hit another record Tuesday.
After breaking the previous record of 1,012 set at the peak of the Delta variant surge last week when the number hit 1,080, state hospitals reported 1,100 COVID patients Tuesday.
Of that total, 239 were in ICUs and 120 on ventilators.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said last week the Omicron surge may be plateauing, and the numbers this week so far support that, and showing a decline.
On Monday, the rolling daily seven-day average of new cases dropped to 3,064, from a record high of 3,996 set on Jan. 25.
But Marsh said the trend here, as it has been in other states, is for more hospitalizations to follow even after the number of new cases plateau and start dropping.
That has already happened in some states in the Northeast.
On Monday, Marsh said the RT value, or transmission rate, is also falling, dropping below 1 to .97. When that rate is 1 or above, a likely surge is in progress, which has been the case during the last month.
The number of new cases in Mercer County has also seen a slight decline, reaching almost 1,000 during a seven-day period last week, but falling to 857 from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, but that number is still very high.
Another positive sign is the number of red counties in the state, which on Tuesday had dropped to 21, with most of then in the southern half of West Virginia, including Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties.
The number of red counties had climbed to 49 recently. Red indicates a high level of transmission (spread).
Virginia is also seeing a decline in new cases.
On Jan. 14, the seven-day rolling average of new cases was 18,626. That average fell to 9,194 by Jan. 31.
Nationwide, the Omicron variant numbers are declining sharply as well.
According to the CDC, the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the country hit 756,826 on Jan. 18.
On Monday, that seven-day average had fallen to 446,355.
But the decline comes in the face of a new variant, the Omicron BA.2.
Marsh said it’s too early to know for sure how contagious is it or the impact, but several states have already reported cases.
So far, the variant also responds well to vaccinations, he said, and he urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, especially those over 60 with any underlying health issues.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
