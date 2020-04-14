GRUNDY, Va. — A rural Southwest Virginia county is reporting a significant increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
Buchanan County has jumped from two confirmed cases on Monday to 12 cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s an increase of 10 cases over a 24 hour period.
Health officials didn’t immediately release a statement indicating if the surge in new cases is travel or community spread related. The Daily Telegraph has a message in with the Virginia Department of Health seeking comment on the Buchanan County situation.
Neighboring Tazewell County is still reporting four cases, but other counties are seeing a spike in cases too.
Washington County, which includes the Abingdon area, is now reporting 27 COVID-19 cases. Smyth is now reporting 11 cases and Montgomery County, which is home to Blackburg and Virginia Tech, is reporting 33 cases.
In neighboring West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that as of 10 a.m. Tuesday there have been 17,038 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 640 positive cases, 16,398 negative results and nine deaths.
The DHHR was still reporting eight cases in Mercer County as of Tuesday morning and five cases in McDowell County. Monroe County is reporting one case.
But another troubling case is emerging from southern West Virginia. According to a report from the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is now reporting 66 coronavirus cases. But that number was not yet confirmed Tuesday morning by the West Virginia DHHR.
The DHHR said the confirmed cases per county as of Tuesday Barbour (4), Berkeley (100), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (25), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (21), Wyoming (1).
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
