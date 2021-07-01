BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College Foundation was awarded a $250,000 grant on Wednesday to support a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) initiative for minority students.
The gift is part of American Electric Power Foundation’s “Delivering on the Dream: Social and Racial Justice Grants” program, and BSC is the first college to officially receive the grant.
Delivering on the Dream is a new program created by the AEP Foundation to direct funds to programs addressing systemic racism and injustice.
Appalachian Power President and CEO Chris Beam, who was on hand for the presentation, said it’s a new initiative for the company, and one that is needed.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be critical components of our company culture, but the past year has proven we still have work to do, both at AEP and in our communities,” he said. “The Delivering on the Dream grant program puts our words into action. Appalachian Power and the AEP Foundation are proud to partner with these organizations dedicated to empowering equity for our customers, neighbors and employees of color.”
Beam said the grant will help Bluefield State to expand its STEM programming, “creating more opportunities for minority students to excel in school and beyond.”
“Appalachian Power is dedicated to building brighter futures for the communities where we live and work and remains committed to advancing justice and equity for our neighbors of color,” he said, adding that having this training locally allows the company to hire locally.
Beam said the company has during the past year enhanced its inclusion efforts.
The STEM initiative is crucial, he said, because that is where the careers are, and they are essential for his company and many others, and even occupations not directly tied to STEM still need the knowledge and skills taught in these programs.
Only 16 percent of people in STEM occupations are Black or Hispanic, he added.
The foundation program is a five-year, $5 million commitment to fund organizations with programs dedicated to advancing social and racial justice in communities American Electric Power serves.
The gift is part of $1 million in grants given to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The other schools include the foundation for Southern University at Shreveport in Louisiana, Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas, and Wiley College in Marshall, Texas.
“Bluefield State College is profoundly grateful for the very timely and substantial support of the American Electric Power Foundation,” said Robin Capehart, BSC President. “The $250,000 grant awarded to the BSC Foundation will enable our college to enhance educational opportunities for minority students through STEM education. I salute the initiative and focus of Dr. Deirdre Guyton (BSC Director of Alumni Affairs, Dr. Ted Lewis (BSC Provost), and Mr. Tim McKenzie (BSC Director of Research and Sponsored Programs, Title III, and Title IX) in developing the grant. The American Electric Power Delivering on the Dream grant will dramatically elevate the career trajectory of many promising minority students at Bluefield State College.”
Guyton spearheaded the college’s effort to obtain the grant,
“This is a historical event for our school, my alma mater,” she said, adding that a conference call with the other colleges in January resulted in contacting district reps of the AEP Foundation with a vision. “Surprisingly, we all came up with similar concepts.”
The main concept was STEM and how it can benefit all colleges and students.
“We developed a plan and my plan was to initiate a STEM academy here at Bluefield State College, introducing brown and black children, male and female, to the world of science, technology, engineering and math,” she said. “This was my vision, in a poverty stricken area to give these children confidence…to show them there are people like them working in these fields and achieving these things.”
Lewis said the college already has solid STEM programs, including producing a robotics team that won the world championship in robotics competition two years ago.
“Our students excel both in and out of the classroom,” he said.
Lewis said the college is “delighted and honored” to receive the grant.
Joey Hazelwood, BSC department chair for engineering, said the grant will allow his department to “go above and beyond what we’ve been doing.”
“It gives the students more opportunities,” he said, to have a chance to do more research, work in labs. “I’m excited.”
Hazelwood said another professor, Dr. Amir Nassirharand (Interim Dean/BSC School of STEM), is now on board in the department and that will help give him a chance to do more student recruiting for the college.
Programs in STEM start in public school systems, he said, and BSC has calls from schools asking him to bring the department’s robotics team in to provide demonstrations.
The mission of the Bluefield State College Foundation, a separately incorporated 501(c)(3) organization, is to “raise, manage and provide philanthropic support for the students and critical needs of Bluefield State College. The Bluefield State College Foundation fosters and promotes the growth, progress and general welfare of Bluefield State College.”
