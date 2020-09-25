PRINCETON — An intermodal port study, a new street sweeper, new police vehicles, a study about bringing businesses and possibly 170 jobs to an interstate exit and a study about an underutilized hardwood species were the recipients Thursday of USDA grants in Mercer County.
The Trump Administration announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was investing $239,000 in grants to help improve southern West Virginia’s economic health by helping in the development and expansion of small and emerging private businesses and community facilities.
“We are pleased to help southern West Virginia organizations who are dedicated to helping their communities remain safe, clean and economically prosperous,” said Kris Warner, West Virginia state director, USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary (George Ervin “Sonny”) Perdue, USDA has continued to work untiringly as a strong partner to the Mountain State, because we know that when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”
The Development Authority of Mercer County received a $50,000 rural business development grant to plan and implement Phase I of the Mercer County Agriculture Center Master Plan, Warner said.
This grant will fund a feasibility study about bringing businesses to the Exit 1 area in Bluefield.
“Our grant is designed to have a study that would develop the feasibility of creating a project at Exit 1 that would run potentially from the industrial park through the interstate exit and on down John Nash Boulevard with the goal of drawing in some businesses that would be related in agri business world. Upon completion of fruition, if the project were successful, there could be as many as 170 jobs from it, but that would be on down the road. Right now, the grant itself is to study the feasibility of the project,” said John O’Neal, executive director of the Mercer County Development Authority.
A $44,000 rural business development grant to conduct a feasibility study for an intermodal port along the Norfolk Southern Railway was presented to the City of Bluefield.
“Most cities have a river running through it. We happen to have nine satellite side railroad tracks,” City Manager Dane Rideout said. “We’re at the top of the hump of the heartland corridor of Norfolk Southern. It’s a natural stopping point for Norfolk Southern.”
The railroad is considering plans to build an inland port Kentucky, Virginia or the City of Bluefield. Getting such a facility in Mercer County would benefit nearby industrial parks. Similar intermodal ports have generated between 2,000 to 6,000 jobs, Rideout said.
“This is year six of a strategic concept to put an inland port in the City of Bluefield that will not only support, obviously, not just the City of Bluefield, but the region in toto,” Rideout said. “We have already completed a commodity flow study. We already know there is enough material moving on those rails to support a port.”
The City of Bluefield was also awarded a $50,000 community facilities grant to buy four new all-wheel-drive police vehicles. The city matches the grant along with a local foundation, Rideout stated.
“We take $50,000 and make it $150,000 and that’s obviously how we’re able to purchase four vehicles; and we do this every other year, so we appreciate the support,” he said.
Another $50,000 community facilities grant was presented to the City of Princeton to purchase a new street sweeper.
“We had a street sweeper, and it was from 2005,” City Manager Michael Webb said. “And we had to fix it every other day.”
Being able to purchase a new street sweeper allows the city to keep storm drains clear so high water will not impede traffic after a rain storm, he said. This makes the purchase a way to improve the local economy
A $45,000 rural business development grant was awarded to the West Virginia Forest Products Cooperative to conduct a feasibility study of the cucumber tree, a underutilized Appalachian hardwood species. Joe Howard, the cooperative’s CEO and founder, said his organization is now at the nearby location of the former Robert C. Byrd Wood Technology Center.
Most people have not heard of the cucumber tree, also known as the Magnolia acuminata, Howard said. It’s “quite prevalent” in southern Appalachia.
“Cucumber has the strength of red oak, but it has the weight of poplar, so it’s a very light and very strong wood,” he said. The goal of the feasibility and marketing study is to increase the wood’s value for landowners, loggers and secondary manufacturing.
“I’m excited to see this kind of activity,” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said later. “One, it shows the growth in this area and the interest in business development and any time we can support that, we do. We keep track of all the businesses and we try to make it as easy as possible to start a business as well as grow a business.”
