PRINCETON — Pursuant to the West Virginia Code, the Mercer County Board of Education and Superintendent Edward Toman met recently and discussed his goals and his evaluation for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Mercer County Board of Education released a summary of that evaluation.
“As Mr. Toman ends his second year as our county superintendent, he is becoming more familiar with our schools, budget, personnel, and school board. He has been a student-oriented superintendent, working well with our students, faculty, and staff to improve student achievement,” according to the board of education.
“He has supported strong STEM programming, including JASON Learning and robotics. Mr. Toman has set as a focus that our schools engage in effective instruction, active reading and writing and positive relationships, and to make certain our students are career and college ready upon graduation, encouraging both college going and CTE tracks for our students,” according to the board of education’s evaluation. “He has shown he is not satisfied with the status quo and has stressed the need to continue to improve achievement in academics, and to work with local institutions of higher learning, local government, and the business community to provide our students with opportunities in career and college readiness.”
“Mr. Toman has worked to improve communication with the school board and has provided positive leadership in the county. In the coming year, the school board looks forward to working with Mr. Toman to continue to provide our children the best opportunities to learn and grow, to improve our facilities, to make the best use of our budget, and to fill our personnel needs with the best people,” according to the board of education’s evaluation.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
