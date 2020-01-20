PRINCETON — A bid to hold the West Virginia high school football championship games in Mercer County will be entered soon.
“We are working on it right now,” said Marty Gearheart, former state delegate who has spearheaded the effort to hold the three games here, possibly two at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield and one at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton.
Called Super Six, the games decide the state champs in Classes A, AA and AAA.
Gearheart last year formed a committee, the Super Six South, a non-profit group that has been working on the bid.
At that time, he said the goal is to get in a rotation of having the games played in the northern part of the state as well as the southern part, and Mercer County has all the facilities and amenities to host the tournament.
It would mean the Super Six North in Wheeling, where the games have been played for about 20 years, and the Super Six South would alternate, with Mercer County hosting the tournament this year.
The proposal must be approved and accepted by the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission).
With Wheeling always doing a good job, he said he knows Mercer County’s proposal will need to be “head and shoulders” above the rest.
“At this point in time we are just trying to tee it up to make a good pitch,” Gearheart said. “We can match that in Wheeling. We need to have an offer that is head and shoulders better.”
Not only can Mercer County accommodate the games, the area would receive an economic boost with about 20,000 people coming here during championship weekend, staying in hotels and eating at restaurants and shopping.
That prospect has increased interest, as well as the honor Mitchell Stadium received late last year being named the best high school football stadium in the country by USAToday.
The stadium has also seen improvements, including a new digital scoreboard that has a video screen to show game highlights, promotions and ads.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout told the city’s board of directors last week Mitchell Stadium is the “jewel of the region” and is receiving more improvements.
One is a “major upgrade to bathrooms,” he said, made possible by a grant from the Shott Foundation.
Other improvements will include the press box and railings on stadium steps.
“We are about to put a proposal to the Super Six committee,” he said, and hosting the games is a regional challenge.
“If we can do that (get the games) everyone in this city along with Princeton and virtually everyone around can help make this happen,” he said.
Mitchell Stadium, one of the most revered football stadiums in the state and beyond, has a seating capacity of 10,000, large enough for the games. Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton could also be used for one of the championship games.
“We want to include Princeton,” he said. “This is a county effort.”
It would also provide an opportunity for people to see what is offered here, including skiing and ATV tails.
As far as the WVSSAC is concerned, Gearheart said they receive the money from the ticket sales so that would not be an issue here.
Officers of the Super Six South include Gearheart as the chair, Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Visitors and Convention Bureau, the secretary, and Matt Martin the treasurer.
Gearheart said Null and the City of Bluefield’s IT department have put together an “outstanding” video to present to the WVSSAC and it’s a matter of basically showing them it’s an opportunity that should not be turned down.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
