BLUEFIELD — Mercer County will have to wait another four years to try again to host the state high school football championship games.
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) on Wednesday rejected a bid for the Division A, AA and AAA championship games to be played here after hearing a presentation from Mercer County and from Wheeling, where the games have been played for the last 20 years.
“We were told it (the vote on the bids) was close,” said Marty Gearheart, chair of the Super Six South committee that put together the bid to bring the games to the county. “It was the closest it’s been in many years.”
But in the end, Gearheart said, the WVSSAC’s 15 members said since Wheeling has hosted it successfully they did not want to take a chance to have the games played elsewhere.
“We are an unknown entity as far as hosting the games,” he said. “They know what to expect in Wheeling.”
That doesn’t mean the proposal presented by Gearheart and Jeff Disibbio, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, was not a good one, he added.
“We could have been the best bidder,” he said. “It’s a matter of votes (by WVSSAC board members).”
Gearheart said the WVSSAC provided no other details about the decision.
“Jeff Disibbio and I came here and we made a presentation,” he said. “We answered questions, we had a video presentation. The group from Wheeling then went in (for a closed door presentation) after we did.”
The WVSSAC deliberated for about 30 minutes.
“They then informed us they had made a decision. It wasn’t us,” Gearheart said, and Wheeling will continue to host the games for five years, through 2024.
Disibbio said it boiled down to the fact that Wheeling, whose representatives there were “very nice,” had been hosting it for many years and otherwise the two proposals, he was told by WVSSAC members, were “tit for tat” and their presentation was on an even par with Wheeling’s.
“They know what they have in Wheeling,” he said. “We put our best foot forward. We gave them a great proposal and they really enjoyed what we discussed.”
Those discussions included Mitchell Stadium, he said, which was named America’s best high school football stadium by USAToday last fall, and the fact it holds 10,000, more than the Wheeling stadium.
Disibbio said they also told the WVSSAC board how handling the Beaver-Graham game every year has provided the area with experience in everything associated with big games and large crowds.
The accessibility of Rt. 460 and the amenities in the area were highlighted, he said, as well as it being a regional effort with a “multitude of volunteers that would make this a seamless event for them.”
Disibbio said he and Gearheart made the presentation, but not without a lot of help putting it together over the last several months.
“It was a concerted effort,” he said, and included Bluefield, Princeton, Bluefield, Va., schools and the chamber as well as private donations and foundations.
Gearheart, who formed a Super Six South committee last year to put together the proposal to rotate the games with Wheeling, said he is disappointed, but will not be deterred from the eventual goal.
“We have four years to think about it,” he said, referring to the next opportunity to bid for the games in 2024. “I am not giving up.”
Disibbio agreed.
“We are not defeated,” he said. “We are just delayed. We will be back.”
Bluefield responded to the news by issuing a statement.
“The City of Bluefield is disappointed that Wheeling has again been selected to host the Super Six football championships for the next four years,” a statement said. “We thank Marty Gearheart and Jeff Disibbio for spearheading our effort to bring the Super Six to our region, and we wish the City of Wheeling success in hosting these events.”
