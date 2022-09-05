By Mark Bennett
CNHI News Service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — As a 15-year-old, Paul Fleschner wrote a letter to famed filmmaker George Lucas. The teenager got a response, sort of.
The encouragement contained in that response paved a path that led to Fleschner breaking some ground in the film industry a quarter-century later.
Rediscovering joy of cinema through animation
It was 1996. An avid fan of Lucas’ “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movies, Fleschner was making his own home movies like “Gummy Wars” and “Illiana Jones” on a digital camcorder. After writing to Lucas, a letter appeared in his family’s Terre Haute, Indiana, mailbox. Fleschner saw the emblem of Lucas’ visual effect company — Industrial Light & Magic — on the envelope, grabbed it and excitedly tore it open.
The response wasn’t from Lucas. Instead, it was written by the legend’s secretary.
“It was like, ‘George Lucas is busy writing the “Star Wars” prequels, but I’m his secretary, Anne Merrifield, and here’s some advice for being a filmmaker,’” Fleschner recalled earlier this month. “And it was great. It was like, ‘Study the humanities, study literature, make films with your friends, maybe look into film school.’ It was very practical, and I tried to follow it.”
Now it’s the summer of 2022. Fleschner and Adam Maier are producers of the new Reel FX animated comedy series “Super Giant Robot Brothers.” The 10-episode series debuted on Netflix this month. Reel FX studios produces “Super Giant Robot Brothers” using live-action filming techniques with traditional animation tools.
Fleschner and Maier are working with director Mark Andrews, who won an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category for “Brave” in 2013. Veteran animators Víctor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres created the series.
Yet, the twist that has attracted attention from animation trade publications to Forbes magazine is the show’s real-time animation production. It uses Unreal Engine, a popular computer video game engine, to provide three-dimensional scenery — live action filmed in digital world.
“These are two very different ways of making things,” Fleschner told the Tribune-Star in a Zoom interview from Los Angeles. “They’re very different mindsets; animation is its own kind of thing, and there’s live action.”
But this new technology kind of allows you to merge the two, and we just happen to be in the right time at the right place to bring it out for this show.”
“We definitely think we’re on the leading edge of something,” said Maier, who joined in the Zoom interview.
As for its story, “Super Giant Robot Brothers” centers on gigantic robotic siblings, Shiny and Thunder, “who discover they are brothers, as they help defend Earth from the forces of intergalactic evil,” as Netflix writes in its synopsis.
Actually, Shiny and Thunder “find out they’re stepbrothers and come to terms with each other,” said Maier, who joined in the Zoom interview along with Reel FX publicist Mike Rizzo. “Plenty of sibling rivalry. Plenty of bickering with each other while trying to save the world. And that’s something that drew me in immediately,” Maier added.
Its pace is “rapid fire,” Maier said. “This is the ‘Mad Max’ of kids animation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.