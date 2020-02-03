BLUEFIELD — One of America’s biggest sporting events inspired football fans to get together Sunday for food, fellowship and a chance to enjoy the big game.
Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers brought together sports fans throughout the day for parties in local churches and restaurants, and some of them started well before kick-off time. At the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Bluefield, fans were invited to the Souper Bowl. There they could enjoy pizza and a variety of soups.
The church partnered with CASE WV/Project Y.E.S. to bring a Super Bowl program to the area’s youth, educator Dassa Giles of CASE said after the party. This was the second year CASE WV has worked with the church and the 10th year the church has offered the game day program. Besides offering a fun time and a major football game, it was a chance to reach out to young people.
“We bring a message of healthy relationships to our middle and high school students,” Giles said.
Giles was wearing a Gary High School jersey for the occasion.
“We told everyone the colors or jersey of their favorite team,” she said.
Inside the church, members of the congregation were cleaning up after a successful Super Bowl party.
“This is an event for the community,” Ida Wallace said.
Later in the day, area restaurants and bars were preparing their own Super Bowl festivities. In Bluefield, owner Marcus Hodge of J & Z Grilling was getting ready for an upstairs party he was offering the community for people 21 and older. It was his restaurant’s first sports event. Super Bowl pregame shows were playing on big screen televisions.
Hodge said he wanted to do a Super Bowl party because he’s normally closed on Sunday. He compared the big game to Christmas with all anticipation it generates and all the preparations that go into getting ready for the big event.
“The Super Bowl is kind of like a holiday,” he said. “When the Super Bowl is coming on, people look at it and plan ahead like it’s a national holiday.”
In Princeton, other Super Bowl parties were getting ready at locations like the Sophisticated Hound. Owner Matt Barrett said he was calling the party Tailgate the Hound. Big screen televisions were playing the pregame shows at the countdown to kickoff continued.
“I think it just brings in people for the love of competition, and the love for the sport is another,” he replied when asked why the Super Bowl was such a big event on the nation’s calendar.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.