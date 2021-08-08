CAMP CREEK — A sea of bright yellow blooms reach toward a cerulean sky in the midst of a lush woodland in rural Mercer County.
The oasis of sunflowers, now at peak bloom, is drawing bees, butterflies, birds and a bevy of visitors to Camp Creek State Park and Forest.
The August bloom of the mass sunflower planting is becoming an annual attraction at Camp Creek, a park known for its waterfalls, hiking and biking trails and equestrian camping.
This year’s patch has thousands of sunflowers on a one-and-a-half-acre plot. “We planted two fields, but had no luck with one of them,” Park Superintendent Monty Ball said.
While the sunflower blooms are a tourism draw, their purpose is much more basic. The flowers are for the wildlife pollinators and aid in forest sustainability.
Friday afternoon bees and butterflies could be seen flittering among the blooms, while visitors took photographs in the background.
“Many, many photos are taken of the sunflowers,” Ball said. “Probably the No. 1 activity we’ve got going now is photo ops.”
In addition to the sunflowers, ironweed, goldenrod and milkweed can be spotted throughout the park. The numerous nature plots provide flora beneficial to game and non-game wildlife.
“Browse” and cereal grain are planted for deer, while kale, winter greens, turnips and radishes are also grown. The tuber vegetables provide food for wildlife during cold weather months.
The sunflowers will bloom for two to three weeks depending on weather conditions.
“The started blooming around the end of July, and we’re hoping they last through the middle of August,” Ball said. “Now is the peak of the bloom — it looks beautiful.”
Tonya Pruitt and C.J. Wimmer of Brushfork brought their girls — Lillian Wimmer, 13, Natasha Pruitt, 12, Bayleigh Anderson, 8, and Sierra Pruitt, 6 — to the park last week.
Tonya Pruitt said they often visit Camp Creek, but this is their first viewing of the sunflower blooms.
“It’s just a day with the sunflowers and swimming down by the falls,” Tonya said, noting they also enjoy taking pictures at the park.
When asked what they enjoyed about the sunflowers, the girls extolled their brilliant color and cheerfulness.
“They’re really pretty and have bright colors,” Natasha said.
The trek to see the sunflowers is not an easy one.
“It’s a one-and-a-half-mile hike from Blue Jay Parking Lot to the sunflowers,” Ball said. “Half of the hike will be flat, the other half steep and strenuous.”
Bottled water and comfortable hiking boots or shoes are recommended for those making the walk on hot and humid days. Signage along the road and trails direct visitors to the flowers.
Tonya said a day at the sunflowers is a reward for the three-mile, round-trip hike.
The park is offering wagon rides to the sunflower field this weekend and next, but reservations for those rides are completely booked up.
Camp Creek State Park and Forest spans about 6,000 acres and is popular with residents of southern West Virginia as well as tourists.
The park has 33 miles of hiking trails, 27 miles of trials for mountain bikers and 30-plus miles of trails for horseback riders. It also has numerous camping sites, many places to fish, playgrounds for children, and a large, tranquil waterfall and river that is popular with swimmers.
It is the only state park in West Virginia that offers facilities for equestrian camping.
Visitation to the park increased during the coronavirus pandemic and continues to stay strong. The sunflower blooms are an added incentive to visit the natural landscape.
“Last year we had probably 100 to 125 cars a day each weekend (during the sunflower bloom) and probably 50 vehicles during the weekdays,” Ball said. “It’s the perfect pandemic activity.”
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, also noted the increasing popularity of outdoor attractions.
“The sunflower fields are a great attraction for Mercer County, especially in the later part of the summer,” Null said. “Throughout the years, tourism attractions have expanded to include a lot of outdoor locations. We find that visitors are looking for ways to explore the natural beauty of West Virginia and Mercer County. We can count on high engagement with our local community and visitors during blueberry and sunflower seasons in Mercer County.”
Null said she wished the county had even more of these types of attractions.
“Sunflowers are common, but when you can stand in an entire field in the summer sun, you create an experience,” she said. “That is what visitors are looking for more than anything — an experience with Mother Nature and sharing it with friends and family.”
Ball said guests this year have traveled from as far away as North Carolina and Ohio.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said Camp Creek is a gem for the region.
“Camp Creek is one of the greatest assets to our tourism efforts in southern West Virginia,” Puckett said. “Over the last few years, its expansion of offerings to our visitors and residents alike has shown the best Mercer County has to offer. Park management (Frank Ratcliffe, Monty Ball and staff), and those with the foundation, truly give their all because they care about the park.
“I think the sunflowers are a lot like the park itself. They are the product of the amazing environment in which they live,” Puckett continued. “Combine that with the Peak of the Bloom arts and education partnership efforts and we should all be blessed to call Camp Creek ours.”
