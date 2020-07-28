PRINCETON — A Lashmeet woman is behind bars after being charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of man she was reportedly living with.
Monica Hartwell, 51, was charged with first-degree murder after West Virginia State Police responded to a 3:45 p.m. call, said State Police Sgt. A.P. Christian.
Trooper M.C. Shiflette took the call, he said, and arrested Hartwell at the scene.
Christian said the victim is Micheal Walker, 62. “They lived together,” he said of the couple.
“We are awaiting the preliminary hearing,” Christian said, adding that Hartwell was taken to Southern Regional Jail.
“We are not releasing a lot of details right now,” he said, but another person was at the scene and is being questioned about the events leading up to the shooting.
Christian said the investigation is continuing.
