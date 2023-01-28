LERONA — Sun Valley Elementary School in Lerona is on a quest to give students a gymnasium/multi-purpose building.
“This has been a need for many years,” said Principal Lisa Horne. “Our Board of Education supports the need for our gym. They have also given us permission to fundraise and accept donations towards this project.”
Horne said that, with inflation, the project has an estimated price tag of about $1 million.
“This is a huge goal, but we can reach it,” she said. “We have several grants that we have applied for and sent letters to The Hunnicutt and Shott Foundations asking for any type of help. As a
school, we are going to fundraise as much as possible.”
A fundraiser is set for Thursday, Feb. 2, she said, and it’s a spaghetti dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“During this time, you can come in and grab a dinner to go or sit and eat in our cafeteria,” Horne said.
The dinner will include spaghetti with meat sauce, homemade roll, dessert and a drink.
“We are not setting a price,” she said, “but simply asking for a donation for each dinner for our gymnasium. We invite everyone to please come out and support our school.”
Horne said any community member or business willing to help can contact her at the school or send a donation to Sun Valley Elementary, 5281 Hinton Road, Lerona, WV 25971
The school’s phone number 304-384-7441.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.