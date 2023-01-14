BLUEFIELD — Summit Community Bank and its Trust and Wealth Management division have announced the addition of a new trust officer in the southern West Virginia region, K. Adam Kidd, serving at the Federal Street branch in Bluefield.
“We’re happy to welcome Adam to our Trust and Wealth Management team,” said Julie Johnson, executive vice president of Summit’s Trust and Wealth Management division, “his extensive knowledge as a financial advisor will help us continue to provide our clients with exceptional care and premier trust and wealth management services.”
Kidd joins the Summit team as an MBA graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, with multiple years’ experience serving in financial services and as a financial advisor. He also serves as Vice Chairman on the Bland County Board of Supervisors.
In a press release the company said it is proud to welcome Kidd to his new role and looks forward to his continued success, and commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and trust and wealth management services to local communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.