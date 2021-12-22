BLUEFIELD — Four organizations which help people during Christmas and other times of the year benefited Tuesday from contributions made by a local bank.
Representatives of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Community Christmas Tree program, the Bluefield Union Mission and Toys for Tots met at the Summit Community Bank branch on College Avenue for a check presentation. The Mercer County Salvation Army was also the recipient of a contribution.
Each of the four nonprofit entities received $500 from Summit Community Bank.
“We try to give back to the community as much as we can,” said Community Bank Manager Sharon L. Porter. “I’m just glad we can help. I really am. We try to remember that we’re a community bank.”
Executive Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission accepted the bank’s donation.
“We’ll put this right towards our Christmas programs and then with heating assistance to help people with the winter weather we know is coming,” he said, adding that the Farmer’s Almanac has predicted a cold winter this year.
Rod Mayberry with Toys for Tots said his organization appreciated the contribution.
“It always helps,” he said. “We like to keep money in our account so we can buy marked down toys in the off season.”
Capt. Dennis Smith of the Salvation Army said that the $500 from the bank will go into the Salvation Army’s fund, and will be used for purchasing food or helping people with energy assistance. This Christmas, the Salvation Army has already distributed over 200 food boxes and gift certificates, and had about 500 children in its Angel Tree program.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Smtih said. “Without community contributions we would be, for lack of better words, dead in the water. When folks reach out to help others in the community, it speaks volumes.”
Editor Samantha Perry of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph later said the newspaper appreciated the bank’s contribution. Without such donors, the annual Community Christmas Tree would not be possible.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
