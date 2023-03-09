SANDSTONE — A rockslide near the Summers County community of Sandstone led to a train derailment Wednesday morning, injuring three of its crew members and causing parts of the train to catch fire.
All 109 of the train’s cars were empty, according to a statement issued by the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD).
Officials with CSX said later that four locomotives and 22 empty cars had derailed. The three crew members were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
“We did have to airlift some folks out,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his virtual administration briefing about the injured crew members. “This situation is under control with the Emergency Management Division, the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) and the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Services).”
Terry Fletcher, spokesman for the DEP, said during the briefing that a “multitude of agencies” responded and are now coordinating the clean up efforts.
“Three crew members were injured and part of the engine caught fire,” he stated, and part of a locomotive was in the river. “Some diesel fuel spilled into the river.”
Fletcher said everything is being closely monitored, including containment measures in New River and any possible impact on water sources downstream.
All agencies are “coordinating and working together,” he said. “We will be at the site throughout cleanup.”
Justice said everyone’s safety is the top priority.
No hazardous materials were being transported and there was no danger to the public, CSX officials told the Associated Press.
The derailment happened just south of Sandstone inside the New River National Park and Preserve. CSX owns property 12 feet from the middle of the track to either side and will be responsible for cleanup, according to WVEMD officials. The company will be sending a spill response unit that will coordinate with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) on mitigation and remediation efforts.
Reports from Summers County Emergency Management stated that the Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department was the primary first responder on scene with fire departments from Summers County, Pipestem and the City of Hinton providing backup.
Located about half a mile from the end of the paved road, the accident scene was somewhat remote. First responders were being transported to and from the scene by CSX rail trucks, WVEMD officials said.
“I’d like to commend the response agencies and CSX for their quick and efficient response,” said Summers County Emergency Manager Steve Lipscomb. “All the agencies worked as a team to provide prompt medical aid and transportation to the injured.”
No roads were closed Wednesday and nearby homes were not evacuated. It was unknown when the tracks would be repaired to allow new rail traffic. Diesel fuel from the wreckage was seen entering the New River, WVEMD officials said.
Once DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health (BPH) became aware of the incident, public water systems downstream and the local health departments were notified about the accident, according to WVEMD officials. The BPH was continuing to collect information and monitor the event for any potential public health impacts.
West Virginia American Water was monitoring its water source with early detection equipment. The nearest water intake is in a lake at Hawk’s Nest, WVEMD officials said. If it is confirmed that fuel has entered the water, the fuel is expected to float as it passes by the intake. West Virginia American Water had not shut down their intakes Wednesday.
Staff from the WVDEP’s Homeland Security Emergency Response and Environmental Enforcement units were on site Wednesday.
The WVEMD was working Wednesday with state and local partners, as well as the railroad, to monitor the situation throughout the cleanup process. The WVEMD was prepared to send resources or other assistance as needed, according to the press release.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.