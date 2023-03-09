Smoke fills the sky after an empty CSX coal train hit a rockslide along tracks causing a fiery derailment on Wednesday in a remote area just south of Sandstone. Four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed in Summers County near the New River, CSX said. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crew members were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said.