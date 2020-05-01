WELCH — McDowell County’s high school seniors and their families are willing to wait until the conditions are right for the traditional graduation ceremonies which are a big part of their lives.
A total of about 170 seniors from River View High School near Bradshaw and Mount View High School near Welch were scheduled to graduate in 2020. The need for social distancing has closed schools across the state and changed the traditional graduation ceremonies which are an important part of the students’ lives. With this in mind, the McDowell County Board of Education asked students how they wanted to proceed this year.
“We surveyed all our seniors and their families,” Superintendent Carolyn Falin said. “Overwhelmingly, they wanted to wait until summer. We’ll set a date in June and a time in July if the conditions are right with the executive orders from the governor.”
If the graduation ceremonies can take place, they will be outdoor events, Falin said.
“We do plan to do them outdoors on the football fields so we can spread people out more, and that’s provided we’re able to do so,” she stated. “We know there will come a point in late June when we may have to change those plans based on the guidelines from the health department and the governor. We plan to do everything we can, if possible, to have a traditional graduation ceremony.”
Precautions such as limiting each student’s guests to 10 people would be used during these outdoor ceremonies. Seniors would be out in the football fields, and school officials are looking at how guests can be seated in the bleachers.
“I’m sure social distancing won’t go away,” Falin said. “We’ll try to live stream the events and restrict the number of people who can come. That’s where we are. We want to try and make it the best we can for our kids because we know it’s been a tough year on them.”
The board of education is looking at contingency plans, too, but moving the ceremonies indoors if the weather’s bad will not be an option. Falin said seniors are telling the school board that they want their graduations to go ahead even in the rain.
“They realize the weather might be bad, but they still rather have the traditional ceremony,” Falin said. “The board of education really wants to try and do what the kids want to do.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.