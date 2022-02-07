PRINCETON – Legislation that will help make a suicide prevention hotline more accessible in West Virginia was passed recently through the health committee where it will move on to the finance committee and then, supporters hope, to the governor.
The National 9-8-8 hotline will have an office in West Virginia, according to Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. in Mercer County.
“It will essentially replace the 1-800-273-TALK line which is the National Suicide hotline,” Puckett said. “If somebody calls in West Virginia, they will go to a locally operated call center, and this is a national federal legislation to implement this within the state; however, this part of the bill helps provide a fiscal note to be able to fully staff and operate this hotline.”
Senate Bill 181 has been introduced with bipartisan support to ensure these calls continue to be answered quickly by the West Virginia call center, Puckett said.
“Like other states who have already passed similar legislation, this bill is supported by a minimal funding option on mobile phones,” he stated. “For only eleven cents per month, the impact on West Virginians dealing with the hardships in communities across our state can finally be addressed.”
“It was sponsored by state senators Ron Stollings (D) from Boone County and Jack Woodrum (R) from Summers County,” Puckett said. “We’ve been ale to work with them to acknowledge that we are seeing a mental health crisis in West Virginia.”
The state’s opioid addiction epidemic, coupled with the stresses created by the COVID-19 pandemic have made suicide more of an issue, Puckett said.
“We see the issues and the thought of suicide. We see this in our elderly population, our veterans population and our youth,” he stated, adding that, “this is one of those bipartisan pieces of legislation that we need to be working on in our state, and I applaud everyone for moving forward.”
Suicide has been a growing occurrence in West Virginia.
“In the past few years, programs to address suicide within our communities have worked to strengthen our resolve. And while between 2010 and 2019, we lost 3,445 people to suicide, it is yet unknown how many have been taken from us due the mental impacts of COVID-19 and continued pressures of addiction,” Puckett stated. “We know that mental health issues have gotten worse for many during the pandemic, and a recent Kaiser Health study showed that four in 10 adults report symptoms of anxiety and depression.
“To help address these issues, the expanded national 9-8-8 crisis line will undoubtedly see a significant increase in calls,” he continued. “All states, like West Virginia, are working to expand services and be ready for the estimated volume. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, youth faced a crisis before the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, 19 percent of youth reported seriously considering suicide. The rate of youth suicide increased 57 percent between 2007 and 2018.”
Puckett urged residents to contact their legislators and encourage the passage of Senate Bill 181.
“We must tell our delegates with the West Virginia Legislature to act now, thereby ensuring enough West Virginia staff to answer the hotline, 24 hours a day. Otherwise, callers may deal with long waits and may not even reach someone here in our state who is familiar with the resources we have in our communities. No one likes long waits on the telephone, but when you’re in crisis, it’s crucial to reach someone right away,” he said.
“Even though we know that most people who consider suicide don’t do it, many still reach out for help in one way or another. Communities like mine are inundated with issues of addiction, bullying, stigma, and pressure in many ways. While we estimate the suicide rate in West Virginia has been steady the last couple of years, calls from West Virginians to the current Suicide Prevention Lifeline have increased 63 percent,” Puckett stated. “Thankfully, we are fortunate to have a call center here in West Virginia to help our friends and neighbors who call. So now, as we prepare for the 9-8-8 line in July, we need our legislature to act now and expand these efforts and save even more.”
