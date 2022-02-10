CHARLESTON — After conducting a statewide series of public hearings last year to hear Suddenlink customer issues, the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) has imposed a $2.2 million fine on the internet/TV provider.
The PSC’s Final Order from the investigation of the company’s quality of service was released Wednesday, finding Suddenlink “had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers.”
The PSC also determined that Suddenlink “intentionally reduced its maintenance work and budget, reduced the number of full time employees, changed its method of communicating with customers and ignored thousands of customer complaints.”
An immediate penalty of $2,242,000 was assessed and Suddenlink was also ordered to locate a call center in West Virginia, and must notify the PSC within 90 days of the expected location and anticipated opening date. Future penalties are also possible.
“Suddenlink’s conduct and performance with respect to its operations in West Virginia have been nothing short of egregious,” stated PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane in the announcement. “There is no excuse for its conduct except to increase its bottom line, doing so with a blatant disregard for its subscribers. Suddenlink should be penalized for its actions.”
After a history of a “staggering” amount of complaints about the company, Lane met with representatives of Suddenlink early last year to discuss those quality of service complaints, including delays in service restoration, billing errors, the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service.
At that time, Suddenlink was directed to provide the PSC with a correction plan within 30 days. In response, Suddenlink sent a letter that contained neither a correction plan nor details of the steps that the company had taken to improve service.
“Suddenlink’s response to our request for a corrective plan to its disastrous customer service problems was completely inadequate,” Lane said at the time.
After that incident, hearings were set to hear complaints, including one in Princeton last fall.
“We have received more than 2,000 customer complaints since 2019,” she told a crowd that had gathered in the conference room of the Princeton Parks and Recreation Center.
During the Princeton hearing, 14 speakers told the commissioners they had experienced numerous problems with Suddenlink, including poor customer service, dropped phone calls, inadequate TV service, billing and payment issues, rising costs and unfair marketing practices.
Customers also complained that a Suddenlink customer center in Princeton had been closed at the beginning of the pandemic and not reopened.
Suddenlink has over 133,000 cable television customers in West Virginia.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
