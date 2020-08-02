PRINCETON — Mercer County saw a huge spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 25 new cases confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The total case count rose from 139 on Saturday to 164.
Additional information was not yet readily available on the sudden surge of cases. However, according to DHHR's website, the demographic of cases in Mercer County has shifted. Previously, young people were the largest group of infections being reported, age 20 to 29. However, since the recent outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center, that has changed to people in the 70 and older demographic, which now accounts for 23 percent of all cases in Mercer.
The total amount of deaths in Mercer remained at 3 with no increase reported over the weekend.
