PRINCETON — State and local highway officials recently recognized the successful repairs and replacements that have been accomplished by state highway workers in southern West Virginia, noting that their successes are more than large projects.
“This is a true testament to the leadership of Gov. Justice,” Secretary of Transportation Byrd White stated. “His Roads to Prosperity program began at the Coalfields Expressway, so his commitment to road projects – big and small – is helping make sure West Virginia has a transportation infrastructure to be proud of.”
“The success we have seen around the district is a result of the commitment our team has shown to focusing on the little things,” stated District Ten Manager Joe Pack. “Yes, our large projects like the King Coal Highway or Coalfields Expressway are important, but the ditching, paving, slide repairs, and bridge replacements have an immediate impact on the communities we serve.”
Serving McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties, District Ten crews are responsible for preserving and maintaining 3,103 miles of roads and the inspection of 713 bridges, DOH officials said.
From April 1, 2019 through March 3 this year, in addition to patching over 2,600 miles and paving nearly 135 miles, other significant work coming out of the District Ten area include:
• Slide repairs, resurfacing, and guardrail upgrades to County 16, Brickyard Road, in Mercer County.
• Slide repairs on County 16/2, Stephenson-Keystone Road, in Wyoming County and County 3/1, Trap Fork Road, in McDowell County.
• The replacement of Kale Road Bridge along County 71/4 in Mercer County, which was designed and constructed by District Ten personnel.
• Replacement of the Roy M. Lilly Bridge along County 12/7 in Wyoming County.
• Resurfacing of WV 16, Robert C. Drive, from Sophia to Mabscott in Raleigh County and US 460 from downtown Princeton to Ambrose Lane in Mercer County.
“Being able to celebrate some of our accomplishments is important, but we do so with an eye toward the future. We recognize that our success is only as good as our last project,” Pack said.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks motorists to use caution when driving in work zones — Just. Slow. Down. It’s everybody’s responsibility, DOH officials said.
Drivers who want to know about the road projects and traffic conditions in their areas can download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates or go to the website at www.WV511.org. For information about the projects, visit Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
