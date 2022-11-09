BLUEFIELD — Plans for a Stuff the Bus campaign to benefit the Bluefield Union Mission were announced Wednesday.
According to the office of City Manager Cecil Marson, the Bluefield Area Transit will be partnering with the Bluefield Union Mission in preparation for Thanksgiving.
A news release from the city said Bluefield Area Transit General Manager John Reeves will be allowing patrons to ride for free if they bring canned goods for the Bluefield Union Mission during the week of November 14-17 (Monday through Thursday) in preparation for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
