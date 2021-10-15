By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Students in Tazewell County will get a two-day break from the classroom in early November.
The school calendar change was announced Friday. Under the amended calendar, all schools and school system offices will be closed on Monday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 2. Both days will be non-instructional days, according to the school system.
November 2 is Election Day in Virginia. Under the original school calendar, students were scheduled to be in the classroom on Nov. 2, according to Lindsey Mullins, director of public relations for Tazewell County Public Schools.
However, under the amended calendar, students will now be off on Election Day.
“We would have had school then, so this is just an extra couple of days off,” Mullins said of the school calendar change.
She said the school system employees are still adjusting to a full week schedule after an abbreviated 2020-2021 school year.
Mullins said the purpose of the calendar change is to provide support to employees and students during the transition.
Friday marked the 41st day of school with schools open five days a week. Mullins said the school system has had a 96 percent in-person student attendance rate.
Only 4 percent of the county’s student population is currently enrolled in online only virtual learning.
Those students are expected to follow attendance requirements on Nov. 1 and 2 for the online platforms.
All schools will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 3, on a regular schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.