PRINCETON — A step toward normality was taken Tuesday when West Virginia’s students came back to the world of being in a real classroom and seeing a teacher in person.
Mercer County was under code gold Tuesday on the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) alert map. Under this code, half of the students go to school while the rest stay home for their lessons. This puts all the county’s school levels – elementary, middle school and high school – are under the Blended Model B. Under the A Model, all students would be going to school five days a week.
Students with last names beginning from L to Z went to school Tuesday, and students with surnames starting with A through K are going to school today, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
When school concluded just after 1 p.m., parents and grandparents were parking along Douglas Street outside Mercer Elementary School to pickup their children while school buses parked around the school and started embarking more students going home for the day.
Don Bailey of Princeton was the first in line along Douglas Street. He was waiting to pickup his granddaughter, Bailey.
“Oh, I’m glad,” he replied when asked about children going back to class. “They need to be learning stuff they couldn’t do virtually. They need to be in front of a teacher.”
In another vehicle, April Monaghan of Princeton was waiting for her daughter, Sophia, who was getting to see her friends as well as go back to class.
“I’m glad she can go back,” Monaghan said. “It’s still a little scary. She’s glad to be back. She just wishes it could be five days a week.”
Families picking up their children remembered that a pandemic was still ongoing.
“I’m a little apprehensive,” Cheryl Sinicrope of Princeton said while she was waiting for her granddaughter, Ava. “The statistics are still high and the hospital is still full. I have not had my shot yet.”
Ava has done well with virtual learning, Sinicrope said, adding that she helps her granddaughter. And third grader Ava has Weena Aboulhosn, “a fabulous teacher.”
Melva Allen of Princeton said that her granddaughter, Maddie, had missed school and was excited about going back.
“The teachers are now vaccinated, and that is a relief,” Allen said.
Ryan Mitchell of Princeton came walking down the sidewalk to pick up his son, Reid. He said that he was glad the children could start going back to class.
“The kids need to be in school, especially the elementary kids,” he said.
Principal Kellie Stanley told students goodbye as they headed home.
“Great,” she replied when asked about how the first day of school unfolded. “We had a great day. We’re happy to have them back in school. Teachers do best when there’s kids in the classroom. Schools aren’t the same without children in them. We want the children to be here.”
Having only half the children in class each day was different, but teachers prepared their students for today by giving them lessons to work on, Stanley said. The student can do their lessons on an internet platform called Schoology.
“So at least we have some face-to-face instruction,” Stanley said.
