By CHARLES OWENS
PRINCETON — Students returned to their classrooms Monday in Mercer County as local COVID-19 numbers continued to increase.
As of Monday morning, the county’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases to date had climbed to 380. That’s up from 373 cases on Sunday.
There have been four confirmed COVID-19 exposures associated with Mercer County Schools to date, including earlier exposures on August 27 at Bluefield Middle School and on Sept. 4 at Princeton Senior High School. The most recent case was confirmed Saturday, and once again involves Princeton Senior High School.
According to a statement released by the Mercer County Board of Education, a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed Saturday at Princeton High School. The statement said students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined and contact tracing is underway by the Mercer County Health Department. The statement added that deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.
A school employee in Mercer County also recently died as a result of COVID-19, but that employee didn’t live in West Virginia and thus isn’t being counted as a Mercer County death.
As of Monday morning, Mercer County was still in the code yellow category with the state’s color-coded school re-entry metric system.
In all, Mercer County has reported 24 virus deaths to date, all from the Princeton Health Care Center.
