TAZEWELL – A Tazewell County student has tested positive for COVID-19, school board officials announced Tuesday.
"This afternoon we were informed of a positive student case in the Tazewell area," according to School Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy. "The Tazewell County Health Department was immediately notified. At this time the health department is beginning the contact tracing procedures."
Stacy said that Tazewell County Public Schools will continue to work closely with the health department in both reporting any incidents and in following procedures and protocols established by the Virginia Department of Health.
"If you are not contacted by the health department, it has been determined that you were not exposed," Stacy said.
The news comes just one day after school officials confirmed that a school system employee in the Bluefield area and a teacher observer in the Tazewell area had both tested positive for the virus.
