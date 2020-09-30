By CHARLES OWENS
and CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — A student participating in the Mercer County Technical Education Center’s adult programs has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Mercer County Board of Education, the positive virus case was confirmed Wednesday morning.
“Students and staff known to be exposed have been notified to quarantine,” the school system said in a prepared statement. “The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.”
This is the second confirmed virus case involving Mercer County Public Schools within the past two weeks. Last week, a bus operator for the school system tested positive for COVID-19, which led to quarantines as well.
In neighboring McDowell County, school officials have announced that Sandy River Middle School is now using a blended model of instruction as a precaution related to possible exposure to COVID-19.
The school system posted the announcement Tuesday with a message to Sandy River Middle School families.
“Today, working with the McDowell County Health Department, McDowell County Schools out of an abundance of caution and to avoid possible exposure, Sandy River Middle School will transition to a blended learning delivery model beginning Wednesday, September 30,2020 through Friday, October 2,2020," the post said. ”All students will complete all assignments remotely for the 3 days and NOT report to campus. Students have blended learning assignments.
"Should the McDowell County Health Department confirm a positive case at SRMS, the McDowell County Health Department will THEN conduct contact tracing and investigations needed to determine if the school campus needs to be closed for additional calendar days.”
So far, the county has no positive cases associated with the schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.