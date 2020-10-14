PRINCETON —The Mercer County Board of Education confirmed Wednesday another positive COVID-19 case at Bluefield High School and it involves a student.
"An additional positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed for a student at Bluefield High School," the board of education said in a statement released Wednesday. "Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed."
Multiple virus cases have been reported in recent days at schools across Mercer County.
Just this week, Princeton Senior High School and some students at Princeton Middle School were moved this week to remote learning due to new COVID-19 cases being confirmed at both schools.
