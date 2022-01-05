GREEN VALLEY — Route 460’s east and westbound lanes were shut down Tuesday after a fire burned a business located just off the eastbound lanes.
Mercer County 911 was alerted at 11:48 a.m. about a fire at the business Members Only, located at Rainbow Road off Route 460. The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and the East River Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Units of the Princeton Rescue Squad and the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment were also sent.
Chief David Thompson with the Green Valley-Glenwood department, which is located near Rainbow Road, said the business was a poker facility, and it was in operation when the fire started. Two people, an employee and a patron, were presented at that time.
The fire’s cause was under investigation Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, the fire appeared to start in the attic area, Thompson said. When fires start in a ceiling, the cause is often electrical.
No injuries were reported.
The cinderblock building’s front section could be rebuilt, and back area was not damaged except for smoke and water, Thompson said. About 70 percent of the building had been burned.
Route 460 reopened to traffic about 12:55 p.m.
