ELKHORN — Several McDowell County fire departments responded to a structure fire in Elkhorn on Wednesday evening. A home on Elkhorn Station Road caught fire resulting in severe damage.
Gary Volunteer Fire Department, Anawalt Volunteer Fire Department, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, Kimball Volunteer Fire Department and Keystone Volunteer Fire Department responded. Jan-Care Ambulance Service also responded.
According to a member of the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department, there were no injuries due to the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
