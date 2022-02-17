OAKVALE – After several hours of searching, a fatality was confirmed at a structure fire along Kellysville Road near Oakvale.
The fatality was confirmed around 3:15 p.m. according to Keith Gunnoe, Mercer County Emergency Management Director.
Firefighters with the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, the East River Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, City of Princeton Fire Department and the Glen Lyn Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.
Gunnoe, who is also a former captain with the City of Princeton Fire Department, said firefighters were facing hazardous conditions while they searched the burned-out home.
The two-story brick home's roof and upper floors had collapsed, and jacks were used to help stabilize fallen walls and floors as the search continued. High winds raised smoke and shifted pieces of the home's metal roofing. Gunnoe said that the conditions made the search a long process.
Members of the American Red Cross arrived and provided services to the first responders and family members waiting at the scene. Angela Akers, disaster program manager for the organization's Central & Southern Chapter, said the Red Cross was bringing water and food to the scene.
Representatives of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office worked with the firefighters during the search.
The victim's name was withheld Thursday pending notification of next of kin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.