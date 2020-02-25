TAZEWELL, Va. — About six people were evacuated from a Tazewell apartment building last weekend after a structure fire was reported.
The Town of Tazewell Fire Department was dispatched about 12:49 p.m. Feb. 22 when a structure fire was reported at Hillside Apartments, according to Fire Chief Jason Hodge.
Upon fire crews arrival, heavy fire and smoke was coming from one of the apartment units, Hodge said. Crews began an interior attack on the fire and the fire was contained to the apartment of origin.
The fire was under control in approximately 30 minutes. Due to the fire, power had to be turned off to the entire building. About six residents had to be evacuated to shelter provided by the American Red Cross. Tazewell County 9-1-1 dispatchers were instrumental in assisting the residents to find shelter, Hodge said.
The Town of Tazewell Fire Department responded with 10 firefighters, two engines and one ladder truck. The Tazewell County Fire Department assisted at the scene with one engine. Town of Tazewell Police Department, Town of Tazewell EMS and Virginia State Police also responded, Hodge said. The fire’s cause was ruled accidental.
