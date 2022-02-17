OAKVALE –
A search started early Thursday morning for the
Firefighters were on the scene Thursday morning after a structure fire was reported along Kellysville Road in Mercer County.
Assistant Chief Shannon Clyburn of the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department said at the scene that it was a residential fire. Firefighters were checking to see if anyone was in the home.
"We're still searching," Clyburn said. "Right now we've just got what we call a missing person. There is no confirmation of anything right now. The fire marshals are obviously taking over. It's basically their scene to look at, so right now there is no confirmation."
Firefighters with the East River Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, City of Princeton Fire Department and the Glen Lyn Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.
Mercer County Emergency Management Director Keith Gunnoe, who is also a former captain with the City of Princeton Fire Department, said firefighters were facing hazardous conditions while they searched the burned-out home.
The two-story brick home's roof and upper floors had collapsed, and jacks were used to help stabilize fallen walls and floors as the search continued. High winds raised smoke and shifted pieces of the home's metal roofing. Gunnoe said that the conditions made the search a long process.
Members of the American Red Cross arrived and provided services to the first responders and family members waiting at the scene. Angela Akers, disaster program manager for the organization's Central & Southern Chapter, said the Red Cross was bringing water and food to the scene.
Representatives of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office worked with the firefighters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.