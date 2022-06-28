PRINCETON — Whether to pay for food and medicine or pay power bills are among the hard choices area residents say they will be facing if the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approves an Appalachian Power rate hike that would add more than $18 to their monthly bills.
More than 30 local consumers along with local officials came Monday to the Mercer County Courthouse for a public comment hearing arranged by the public service commission.
In April, Appalachian Power submitted its Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request for a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate to the state PSC. The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power, according to a statement from Appalachian Power. If approved as filed, the adjustment would add $18.41 to monthly bills beginning Sept. 1.
Jennifer Lusk of Mercer County told Chairman Charlotte Lane of the PSC and other public officials that her family was facing hardships already with inflation and rising costs.
“I just want to say that I think it’s unfair for big corporations to expect regular citizens to absorb the inflation rate and ask for rate increases like this,” she said, adding that senior citizens and disabled people on fixed incomes do not see increases in their benefits. and the price of electricity does not go down once it’s been raised.
“They’re not provided adequate funds even with your regular rate increases,” Lusk stated. “Pay’s not getting higher, Social Security’s not getting higher, disability’s not getting higher. My father-in-law’s having trouble paying for his diabetes medicine.”
Paul Shrader of Princeton said he has seen seniors working in stores just to pay their utility bills.
“This is ridiculous,” he told the panel. “Rate increase after rate increase after rate increase.”
Another Princeton resident, Thomas Fuda, said that he is already struggling to make ends meet. His power bill last month was $428.
“I’m disabled and I’m strapped to the very end,” he said. “Every day, I ride on E in my car. I can’t afford a full tank. I can’t afford half a tank.”
People can still submit comments to the public service commission by going to www.psc.state.wv.us, which will take users to the commission’s website. On the left of the page under Inside the PSC, click on Submit a Comment. Then click Formal Case. Read the disclaimer, then click I Agree.
Next, choose a case from the dropdown menu in the Select a High Profile Case field or scroll down and enter the case number in the Case Number field and follow the prompts. When entering the case number, you only have to enter the numeric portion of the number, but you must include the hyphen.
The case number for the APCo case is 22-0293-E-ENEC. You only have to enter 22-0293.
People can also file a written comment and send it to: Public Service Commission of West Virginia, Office of the Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323. PSC officials said to be sure to include the case number.
Lane said after the hearing that the PSC will conduct an evidentiary hearing Aug. 2 in Charleston. The address is 201 Brook Street and the public is invited to attend. The decision about whether to grant the requested increase will not be made then.
“We will hear the evidence and then we will consider the evidence, then we will have a decision out before Sept. 1,” she said.
Lane said the public comment hearing gives people an opportunity to say how a rate increase could impact their lives.
“That’s why we’re having these public hearings. We want to hear how this proposed increase will affect citizens,” Lane said. “We had a meeting in Wheeling that was not very well attended, but this one was a great attendance and (Tuesday) night we’re going to Huntington and then sometime in July, I forget the date, we’re having a public hearing in Charleston.”
