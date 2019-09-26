BLUEFIELD — A recent string of vandalism in Bluefield has resulted in one arrest with other suspects being pursued, but it has also sparked a united move to tackle the problem of abandoned structures.
The issue surfaced during Tuesday night’s city board meeting when Bluefield resident Richelle Davis addressed members of the board and said she is concerned about vandalism in her neighborhood and other places in the city.
Several incidents recently resulted in car windows broken and abandoned houses vandalized.
“About a week or so ago on Sunday morning, I got up to go to church and found that our back window of our vehicle had been shot out in our driveway,” she said.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, who was at the meeting, told Davis that the detective working on that case has made one arrest and obtained warrants for more.
“That has been solved,” Dillow said, adding that one of the suspects is an adult and three are juveniles. “There were 30 cars and several windows involved. We have put that (case) to a close.”
Davis also said that after her parents had to move in with her their house was broken into and “ransacked.”
“Someone broke in and trashed the place,” she said. “We boarded it up the best we could … but, lo and behold, someone broke in a second time … They’ve torn my family home up. They have also done it to some of the other homes on the street.”
Davis said there is “real problem with vandalism and people breaking into vacant homes.”
She said she has lived in that neighborhood all of her life but some areas are now not safe to drive through.
“We have that problem in several neighborhoods where there are abandoned homes,” Dillow said. “They break in and try to steal the plumbing … and copper.”
Davis asked about what can be done with the abandoned homes, many of which should be torn down, especially after they have been vandalized.
“We are losing a lot of valuable homes because of this,” she said, adding that police have been helpful and responsive but they can’t patrol these areas constantly. “Is there anything that can be done?”
Davis said it puts residents in a bind because they cannot tell people who should not be there to leave their neighborhood because of possible retaliation.
Dennis suggested that if residents spot suspicious activity they should call 911 and report it, and can do so anonymously.
“They will send someone,” he said. “You call and we will come.”
Davis said there is also a problem with weed overgrowth at these abandoned places.
She asked the city for help but also said residents are willing to help out as well.
“We want things to be better,” she said. “We just don’t know how. We are trying. You tell us what we can do working with you, and we will. We need to start somewhere.”
Davis asked to start now and “see what we can do together.”
Mayor Ron Martin said progress is being made on abandoned houses.
“We have areas in all parts of the city where people are saying they don’t want the neighborhood to look like this” and they are doing something, he said, “and they are doing a good job of it.”
Martin said the city has recently removed five houses from the condemnable list because people repaired them.
“Those properties are viable properties at this point,” he said.
Davis asked if there is any way to push property owners who left the area, and abandoned their property, to take responsibility for their property.
“The difficulty we have, and I am frustrated with it as the city attorney, is I have basically two tools for houses falling into disrepair,” Colin Cline said.
Cline called one tool a “sledgehammer,” where if the house is in really bad condition the city can condemn it and order it torn down.
But the city has been cautious about using that, he said, because historically it may have been used “as a weapon against marginalized communities.”
However, doing nothing and allowing houses to deteriorate to the point they become a “cancer on the street” is not advisable either.
“The other tool I have is a flyswatter,” he said, “which is a code enforcement citation.”
But that is not very effective, especially for out-of-town property owners.
It’s also difficult to fine someone who is here but can’t afford to repair the house in the first place, he added. A fine does not help at all.
“What we need in this city … is an organization composed of ministries and churches, as well as CASE (Community Action of SE WV), who get together where people whose houses are in trouble can go to for assistance,” he said.
That organization could help people who want to repair their homes, but do not have the money or are too old or have health problems and cannot do it themselves. Cline said that can help curb a “cascading” problem as one house after another falls into disrepair.
“There are so many issues like that but we lack a central resource for people to go to for help,” he said, adding that the community can come together and make that happen. “I would happily be a part of it.”
Cline said the city is full of people who love their neighborhoods and want to take care of them and ways should be provided to help them.
Davis said she is willing to be on board with that plan as well.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
