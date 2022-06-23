Title IX is celebrating its 50th year of ensuring equality between men and women in places of work, education and opportunity.
Title IX is a federal law that was set in place June 23, 1972, and its purpose is to remove “many barriers, on the basis of sex, from participating in educational opportunities and careers of their choice” according to the United States Department of Justice.
Jacob Key, former Title IX Coordinator for Bluefield University (BU), said that Title IX has changed over the years that he has been in the role, but its main goal is to always protect female student-athletes from discrimination and to protect students from harassment and assault on campus.
“Title IX has changed a lot in the four or five years that I was doing it,” he said. “A lot of it was based on that it really put the victim completely first. Now, it’s kind of changed into what we would see in a typical court room.”
Key added, “We have to give the offender the chance to say that this did or didn’t happen.”
On the athletic side, Key said that Title IX changes a lot, so they have to do annual checks to make sure they are still having experiences for female teams compared to their male counterparts.
“That is just ensuring that across our athletic department, we have equitable treatment of our female athletes to our male athletes,” said Key.
While the money cannot always be equal because many times money depends on the size of the team, the Title IX team does their best in making sure the scholarships or experiences make up for what they may lack in an overall budget.
“It can be hard to see the equity sometimes based on how things are broken down for us,” said Key. “That means budget compared to scholarship, compared to experience.”
Title IX is always in the improvement stages.
“Regardless of it we are in a spot where we are in compliance, we are still trying to improve it,” Key said.
For BU, the biggest changes they saw followed Tonia Walker when she became the Athletic Director in 2019.
“We always want to have that representation of qualified female coaches, and Tonia Walker as AD brought more women in because of her role,” said Key.
He added, “Since she was here, we hired three new women coaches, so that was a huge step for us as an institution.”
Walker has now left BU. As of June, she is now the Senior Associate Commissioner for External Affairs and Partnerships for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and she has been around athletics since she was young.
“Title IX for me is about opportunity,” said Walker. “I have been an athlete since the age of five, and it has really propelled and determined the trajectory of my career.”
Walker said that the biggest changes she has seen in her years of being an athlete and in athletic administration is the influx of female coaches and administrators in the profession. She thanks those women for her positions now.
“I stand on the shoulders of giants who have made significant headway in sport for women,” she said.
Walker added, “Before Title IX there were no women in administration, there were no women who coached, there were no women that played in a league other than physical education, so it’s really evolved and made it possible for women to bloom in an area where they have great significance.”
On the athletes side, Michelle Dye sad her time as a student athlete in high school was unique because they had no women’s team for her sport, but she was allowed to participate by being on the boy’s team.
“When I grew up, I played soccer,” said Dye. “It was co-ed, but that’s all I knew back then.”
Dye was a student at Princeton Senior High School, and during her time there, soccer was a fairly new sport to the area, which was why they did not have boy’s and girl’s teams.
“I played on the boy’s soccer team, and I was the first female to play and start all three years of my high school career,” she said.
Dye said a women’s team was not added to Princeton Senior High until after she graduated, but she is now the head coach of the school’s girl’s team. She has seen how Title IX has impacted the athletics at her school in her time there.
“At Princeton, our boy’s and girl’s soccer teams are equal,” she said. “Our booster program is combined, so it’s not like our boy’s program is getting more than our girl’s and vice versa.”
Dye also said, “I see it not just here, I see it in girl’s basketball, softball, and others. There’s a lot more interest in female sports.”
Title IX has done a lot for female athletes over the years that it has been active and continues to be a beacon of equality, but there is still a bit to go when it comes to being fully equal.
“Administrative roles are still held highly by males. Equity, leadership and pay are the things that I see that still need improvement,” said Walker. “There is still a great margin between men and women.”
As time continues, you will continue seeing improvements of Title IX and in equality between men and women, but the battle is not finished yet, according to supporters of Title IX.
