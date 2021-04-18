PRINCETON — A bill introducing more stringent requirements to needle exchange programs that introduce addicts to treatment options could make less effective, one health advocate said Friday.
Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill Thursday that makes the requirements that needled exchange programs must meet tougher. The Legislature approved the bill during its final session last Saturday.
Under the new bill, programs for syringe distribution and collection programs will have to meet more requirements. An entity operating a needle exchange program would have to offer other services such as overdose prevention and referrals to substance abuse treatment. Participants seeking to exchange syringes must show an identification card, according to the Associated Press.
Another provision would require syringes to be marked with the program that’s passing them out. The bill gives local governments the authority to bar certain groups and providers from setting up needle exchange programs.
Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. in Mercer County, said Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, has been administering the county’s needle exchange program, which was established by the Mercer County Health Department. Puckett said he understood that the program was currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representatives of Southern Highlands were unavailable Friday.
“And I know Southern Highlands is working to make sure we have a very successful program,” Puckett said. “I think one of the major things is that this bill regulates things so much that the program is less effective.”
A successful needle exchange program will be able to establish a strong relationship with people fighting addiction and be able to guide them into effective treatment and recovery options, Puckett said. Without a program, the chances that reused syringes will help spread diseases is greater.
“Without an effective syringe exchange program, the rates of infectious disease skyrockets,” he added. “Mercer County has a long history with Hepatitis C and HIV. We are listed as one of the 220 counties by the CDC as a potential outbreak county for HIV. I think we’re at 147.”
In 2014, only 12.5 percent of West Virginia’s HIV cases were the result of intravenous drug use. This rate grew to 64.2 percent by 2019, according to the Associated Press. These cases were clustered in Kanawha County and Cabell County.
“My fear is that you are constricting the authority of public health to administer a program successfully,” Puckett stated.
Some legislators had complained that used syringes added to litter problems.
“That’s a false argument,” Puckett said. “There will always be needles in certain areas, but if you can treat that population you are saving lives and leading them to the road of recovery.”
Puckett said that needle exchange programs should be viewed from a cost perspective. He also stated that the programs help keep diseases from spreading from addicts into the general population.
“How much does a bag of needles cost verses a lifetime of treatment for HIV?” he asked. “Here’s the thing. Through sexual contact, you may have people within your own family who contract that virus who are not dealing with addiction, and that’s the reason why it’s a true public health emergency.”
