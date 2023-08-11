I’m going to do my first family history in this column starting this week. I’m going to start with a family tied in to Mercer County’s history even before there was a county: The Mitchell Clay Sr. family.
The family has been written about by Judge David E. Johnston and William Sanders II, among others. Sanders devoted an entire book to them with the familiar tragedy of three children killed by Shawnee raiders as part of it. Clay descendant Dr. Winton Guy Covey Jr., whose account I’m using as a source, chose not to focus on the tragedy but on the family as a whole.
Covey wrote that Johnston was unclear on how the descendants of Mitchell Sr., and Phoebe Clay were related to the Clays of Kentucky including U.S. Senator Henry Clay (1777-1852). The families’ common ancestors were Henry Clay of Henrico County, Va., and Mary Mitchell Clay of Bedford County, Va. They had four sons: William of Bedford County, who was Mitchell’s father; Henry of Cumberland County; Charles of Powhatan County; and John of Chesterfield County.
Charles was the father of first Clay family historian Gen. Green Clay, who was the father of abolitionist Cassius Marcellus Clay. John Clay was the father of Rev. John Clay and grandfather of Sen. Henry Clay.
Cassius and Sen. Henry were second cousins to Mitchell’s children and Mitchell’s descendants were second cousins so many times removed (six times in Covey’s case).
Gen. Clay traced the family to a John Clay, who came to Virginia in 1613. The elder Henry Clay was the son of an older Charles Clay, who married his cousin Hannah Wilson, John’s daughter. Charles was the son of John Clay II (other accounts have him the son of the first John Clay, “the English Grenadier,” by his wife Anne). Covey accepted the Green Clay version with some questions.
Mitchell Sr. and Phoebe had 14 children: Patience, David, Tabitha, Rebecca, Bartley, Ezekiel, Obedience, Mitchell, Mary, Nannie, Charles, William, Henry and Sarah.
Covey wrote Patience married George Chapman and had 10 children total listed by Johnston and Winton Riffe. Phoebe and Amy Chapman married Issac Sowards and George Sowards, respectfully, and moved to Ohio. Rachel married Joseph Scarborough. David was not listed as being married. George married Josey Napier. Issac married his cousin Rebecca Stewart and went to Lawrence County, Kentucky.
David Clay died in Giles County, Va., in 1792, leaving an unknown widow and daughter Rebecca and other children unknown. Some DAR pedigrees have him in Georgia with children with strange names, dying in 1818.
Mitchell, Mary Stewart, William and Henry will be explored later.
Charles was about nine in 1783. He moved to Giles County and had a young wife and son about 1810. That year, he lived somewhere between Big Laurel Creek and Clover Bottom and was put in charge of the road, but disappeared from the tax records by 1815.
Sallie (Sarah?) Clay Peters was not the mother of Augustus C. Peters, but may have had six children not listed by Johnston.
The graves of Mitchell Sr. and Phoebe Clay along with 13 or 14 others were moved from the Celanese plant grounds to Birch Lawn Cemetery east of Pearisburg, Va., near the flagpole in the spring of 1985.
Next: the story of Rebecca Clay Pearis Peters
