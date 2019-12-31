1. Opioid epidemic
When the decaying bodies of three men were found in a Montcalm home in July 2015, the cause of the gruesome scene helped put a spotlight on the drug epidemic and the overdose deaths that have ravaged the region, state and much of the nation during the past decade.
Although those three men died from an accidental overdose of an illegal opioid, heroin, the hundreds of other deaths around the region were the result of prescription opioid abuse, a problem that has touched virtually everyone in some way from all walks of life.
Statistics tell the grim story.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), West Virginia has led the nation in the rate of fatal drug overdoses, with most involving prescription drugs. The state’s overdose rate is almost three times that of the nation.
In 2015, West Virginia recorded approximately 686 drug overdose deaths, including 598 opioid-related fatal overdoses. That’s one year after West Virginia led the nation in drug overdose deaths at a rate of 35.5 per 100,000 people. The national average that year was just over 13.
McDowell County’s rate has been as high as 97.3 per 100,000 people, the highest in the nation.
Although the problem with prescription opioids, once dubbed “hillbilly heroin,” has been around for decades, the devastating impact came to a head in the 2010s, prompting billions of dollars to be pumped into programs to prevent and treat addiction as well as curb the tide of pills being dumped into the market.
It also resulted in a myriad of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies who manufacture the drugs.
In December 2016, a lawsuit was filed in McDowell County alleging the county has “suffered actual harm as a result of the conduct of defendants, motivated by profit and greed, in knowingly flooding McDowell County with opioids well beyond what would be necessary…”
The suit further alleges that the “devastation caused by these defendants has wrecked the local economy, overburdened the budget of McDowell County, and destroyed the lives of many residents who call McDowell County home.”
But so much damage has already been done.
McDowell County Sheriff Martin West knows the impact first-hand.
West said there is no tax base in the county because of the job losses and there is no money to pay for all of the problems caused by the drugs, either in treatment, law enforcement or incarceration.
That doesn’t even include the personal tragedies from overdose, he added.
“It’s pitiful when you drive by a graveyard and see a mother crying over her child (who died from a drug overdose),” he said. “We know these people. It’s personal.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morissey has also filed lawsuits against Big Pharma, joining other states in a coalition of AGs.
“We have been doing everything we can on our end,” he said, including law enforcement, education, lawsuits against pharmaceuticals and the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), best practices, and treatment and rehabilitation.
Morissey said prescription numbers are coming down and the DEA has “dramatically” lowered the allowable number of opioids to be manufactured and distributed.
“We have worked hard on this issue (manufacturing and distribution) for many years and we have seen the fruits of our labors,” he said.
Physicians are doing a better job with “best practices,” he said, by only prescribing a limited number of opioids and for reasons that are medically necessary.
But illegal drugs, like heroin and cocaine, are still out there and “it’s a real problem” when these drugs are available at lower prices, making it a supply and demand issue.
“We have made progress,” he said. “But much more needs to be done.”
2. Intuit comes
to Bluefield
A “game changing” development in Downtown Bluefield has been hailed as one of the biggest stories in the last 50 years.
In March 2019, the first major business to move into the downtown area was announced, the first one in decades after business after business had shut down or moved.
Intuit, a California-based international information technology company, has already employed about 70 people at the end of this year with up to 500 more jobs projected.
Founded in 1983, Intuit owns online products like TurboTax, a consumer tax preparation application, the accounting program QuickBooks, Mint, professional tax solutions ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries and Lacerte, and multiple payroll products.
Intuit, with the help of Alorica, an international business that manages personnel for other companies, will eventually have a “prosperity hub” in the Summit Bank building on Federal Street. That hub will include a customer success center and an innovation lab to aid entrepreneurs and start-up businesses.
A temporary headquarters was established at the former AAA building on Commerce Street, and that is where the 70 employees of the customer success center were trained and are now working, helping online customers of QuickBook and Mint.
John Miller, manager of the center, said recruiting continues and the planning process for the needed renovations at the permanent headquarters is “well under way.”
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s director of economic and community development, was instrumental in bringing the company to the city after an initial inquiry and follow-up visits by Intuit officials.
“This is huge,” Spencer said when the announcement was made. “It’s a game changer for Downtown Bluefield.”
Eileen Fagan, the company’s head of corporate responsibility, said that the company considered 935 communities to locate, but Bluefield fit a “rigorous” evaluation, including government and community leadership and relations as well as broadband access.
Fagan said the company could see “some amazing things” in Bluefield in terms of infrastructure “and people who can make things happen.”
“Our hope is to help restore this community,” she said, filling buildings and putting traffic on the streets.
With the news, the city responded quickly, not only in working with the company to provide officials what they needed to move forward, but also formulating a plan to accommodate that expected traffic.
City Manager Dane Rideout called the parking issue a “good problem to have,” adding that with the number of employees, plus existing businesses, more people visiting downtown and possibly more businesses opening up, 750 parking spaces are needed in the near future.
The first project was paving of an area between Princeton Avenue and Raleigh Street to accommodate more than 100 vehicles. That has already been completed and will be expanded at some point when needed.
The city also plans to make both Raleigh and Scott streets one-way, as Commerce Street already is, to allow for more vehicles parking at an angle.
Spencer has been busy planning for the innovation lab, including conducting a survey to help determine hat services and skills are needed by area businesses.
“This is very important that we get this data so we can help our community and businesses grow,” he said.
Intuit/Alorica will have an impact beyond Bluefield and Mercer County.
“I think intuit locating in Bluefield is a positive event for the area,” said Tazewell County Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes said after the announcement. “We are hopeful it will demonstrate further that our area can support high paying tech jobs.”
Hymes also said it is good news for the county’s Bluestone Business and Technical Park off U.S. 460 just west of Bluefield because it could bring jobs there.
The 631-acre park, which is yet to develop, was designed primarily for high tech-related businesses with plenty of greenspace.
Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said it’s a way to diversify the economy.
“Intuit coming to Bluefield could be huge for our region as we are finally getting a chance to show how our people can perform in diversified industries,” he said. “This could be a huge test for other similar types of industries which are not coal related.”
Stacy said if the area can produce a productive workforce for high tech industries, more may come.
The jobs being offered is a huge plus, he added.
3. East River Mountain Tunnel fire
A dramatic story that captured headlines around the country erupted in the afternoon of July 26, 2014 when a tractor-trailer burned on the northbound lanes inside the East River Mountain Tunnel.
Black smoke billowed from the northbound side of the tunnel in Bluefield as traffic in both directions was immediately stopped and rerouted as firefighters quickly descended on the tunnel.
Chief Jeff Warden of the Bluefield Fire Department said Bluefield firefighters were the first on the scene, but agencies including the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department, Bland Fire Department, and Rocky Gap Volunteer Fire Department were soon battling the blaze.
Bluefield and Green Valley firefighters first tried to enter the northbound tunnel through its Bland County, Va., side, and got approximately 600 feet inside, but the heavy smoke and heat forced them to go back. Warden said handprints left in the soot in the tunnel showed where the firefighters had backed out.
“A tunnel fire is similar to a basement fire,” Warden said later. “It’s lots of heat, lots of smoke. The outcome came out pretty good, but it was a consolidated effort that put water on the fire. It was also a joint effort of emergency service agencies from both states.”
Firefighters then tried going up the southbound lanes tunnel and two firefighters from the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department who were inside of the tunnel were transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center as a result of smoke inhalation, according to Mark Pilkins, a firefighter with the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. He sat exhausted on the rear of a fire engine, his face black with soot.
“There was no visibility — zero,” Pilkins said when describing the situation inside of the tunnel.
Firefighters inside the mountain had to use radios to relay information, and the users had to be within each other’s line of sight, Warden said.
Visibility outside the tunnel was poor soon after the fire started.
“Out the tunnel for about 50 feet, you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face,” Warden recalled. “That’s how thick the smoke was coming out.”
Firefighters went to the Bland County side of the tunnel, and attempted to go up the northbound lane, but smoke and heat forced them back. Warden said they then used the southbound lane tunnel, and crossovers between the tunnels to reach the fire.
Warden praised the tunnel crew, and VDOT, for their evacuation of the tunnel saying there could have been civilian casualties otherwise.
At one time, traffic was backed up 14 miles in Bland County.
The West Virginia State Police, Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and Bland County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control as the highway became increasingly congested.
Southbound lanes were reopened late that night and repair crews worked through the night and early morning hours and opened one narrow northbound lane at 9 a.m. on July 25.
“There was a lot of electrical damage inside in addition to damage to the pavement,” Michelle Earl, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol District said early this morning. “Crews did a lot of milling and paving work in there.”
Warden praised the tunnel personnel and personnel with the Virginia Department of Transportation for evacuating the tunnel quickly.
“We could have had civilian causalities,” he said.
Darrin Haynes and Josh Parks, the only two firefighters at Bluefield’s No. 3 Station on Cumberland Road were the first on the scene and drove the 5,412 feet through the southbound tube, and circled back around near the southern end of the northbound tube.
“The cars were already backing out of the tunnel when we arrived,” Haynes said of the event. “There was even a guy backing a camper trailer out of there and he was doing all right. We helped him a little.”
As soon as the firefighters cleared the entrance of motorists who were trapped inside the tunnel when the truck caught fire, Haynes and Parks drove their engine into the smoke. When they got so far that they didn’t think they could proceed any further safely, they stopped and decided to back out of the tunnel, and attempt to attack the fire in a different way.
“The fire ran us out,” Haynes said.
Haynes said that he and Parks heard a metal on metal contact, and believed it sounded like the engine with the East River Volunteer Fire Department that was following them. Both engines attempted to back out of the tunnel. Haynes said that he and Parks decided to exit the engine and leave the tunnel on foot.
“There are breaks in the railings on the catwalk, and as we were walking, when we encountered a break, we totally lost out bearings,” Haynes said. “It was like walking in total darkness with your eyes closed. You can’t walk straight if you do that. That’s why we rubbed the inner catwalk wall all the way back out. Even with the light on my helmet, I could barely see my feet.”
Once Haynes and Parks got back outside, all of the firefighters there thought that an assault up the southbound tunnel to the crosswalk nearest the fire would be the best approach.
“East River and Green Valley-Glenwood had already laid their LDH lines from the hydrant at the end of the tunnel up to the crossover,” Haynes said. “We couldn’t have done it without all of us working together.”
Haynes said that he and Parks crossed through to the northbound lanes, laying and connecting two-inch hose all the way. “There were two firefighters from Bland County or Rocky Gap with us when we went up there,” Haynes said. “There’s no way we could have made it without all of the cooperation within departments. We just kept crawling and connecting two-inch hose. It was dark, and with the breathing equipment we wore, you couldn’t communicate in there unless you got right up into someone’s face and yelled. Walkie talkies weren’t effective. We finally made it to the truck and when we put water on the tanks, fuel came out and flared up.”
Warden remained outside the tunnel, serving as the incident commander.
“They were pushed back by the fire the first time, but they regrouped, went back in and with the collaborative efforts of all the departments there, they were able to get water on that fire,” he said.
The firefighters returned through the southbound lanes of the tunnel, dragged hose through the cross-over nearest the fire, and crawled the final 600 feet to the fire.
“It was a gut-wrenching moment for me when they were up there in total darkness with no communications,” Warden said. “It was hard not being able to communicate with my men, but I was proud of how they got to the fire.”
All of the firefighters said that the total effort of everyone present resulted in a the success the departments all experienced together.
“I believe we all worked together and really saved lives,” Warden said.
4. Bible in
the Schools
An elective Bible class that had been offered in Mercer County Schools for 75 years ended in May 2017 after a lawsuit was filed in January complaining the classes violated the U.S. Constitution.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Bluefield by Freedom From Religion Foundation, based in Wisconsin, alleging the Bible in the Schools program in Mercer County Schools was unconstitutional because it “endorses one religion, improperly entangles public schools in religious affairs, and violates the personal consciences of nonreligious and non-Christian parents and students.”
Two plaintiffs in the suit, parents of children who either attended Mercer County schools or intended attend, were also part of the suit, which claimed the children risk “ostracism” from other students if they do not participate in the Bible classes, which are optional.
The lawsuit also contended that the Bible in the Schools program, which was taught in 15 elementary schools and three middle schools, offered classes that are basically “Sunday school” classes, which they say is illegal.
The Mercer County School Board administered the program, but funding for the teachers was from private donations, with about $500,000 a year raised to finance the program.
The school system filed for the lawsuit to be dismissed, and the school board decided in May 2017 to suspend the Bible in the Schools program to provide time for a review of the optional class for elementary and middle school students.
“Since the Bible class is an elective, I would like to include community members and religious leaders along with our teachers in this process,” said Dr. Deborah Akers, superintendent of schools. “In order to conduct a thorough review, we need to allow at least a year to complete the task. Therefore, I am recommending that we suspend the elementary Bible classes until this review is completed.”
However, the board approved a secondary elective for high school students that has been legally vetted nationally, using the text, “The Bible and Its Influence,” which continues to be offered.
In the motion to dismiss the case, the school system’s attorneys from First Liberty Institute said the plaintiffs (parents) have no standing since the class was longer offered.
The motion to dismiss also said the case “rests heavily on the assumption” that the program will be offered at all, including the fact that the employment of teachers in the program had been terminated, meaning the plaintiffs will not have an option of attending any Bible in the Schools classes the following school year (2017-2018).
In August 2017, U.S. District Court Senior Judge David A. Faber dismissed the suit, concluding that no damages could be awarded because any “damage” or hardship to the children of two of the plaintiffs was speculative, mainly because the Bible in the Schools program no longer existed so their children could not be exposed to it.
As far as FFRF’s claims, he said, the suit was dismissed because the Bible in the Schools Program curriculum that the foundation wanted to end no long existed. The program was not brought back and all the Bible teachers’ positions were terminated.
A statement released by FFRF pointed out that the lawsuit was “vindicated” by the decision and “Faber’s dismissal on jurisdictional grounds was without prejudice, meaning that the case can be refiled if the school system resumes any bible classes.”
It also said FFRF and its parent plaintiffs “are likely to appeal the ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.”
In late 2018, that court overturned Faber’s decision after an appellate brief filed by Attorney Marc Schneider and FFRF Senior Counsel Patrick Elliott argued that one of the plaintiffs and her daughter could continue to pursue claims against the school district even though her daughter was attending a neighboring school system.
The 4th Circuit decision was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court by the school system, with the First Liberty Institute (based in Plano, Texas), arguing before the Supreme Court that the parent’s decision to send her child to a neighboring school system meant that she could no longer challenge the bible classes.
However, in October the Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal, which effectively allows the 4th Circuit Court decision to stand.
“While the Court’s action did not address, in any way, the merits of the case, we are disappointed by its decision to not review the case,” said First Liberty attorney Jeremy Dys. “The curriculum at the center of this case as it once existed is never coming back. The Mercer County School District remains committed to following the law as it provides diverse educational opportunities to its students.”
5. Coal industry decline
The continuing impact of the loss of coal mining jobs in the region and the subsequent affect on the associated industries and businesses as well as the population was felt almost routinely during the last decade.
Through a combination of stricter environmental regulations, competition from cheaper natural gas, technology and slumping worldwide markets, the region’s once robust economy has gradually declined in recent decades.
McDowell County is a prime example of that decline.
During coal’s heyday, the county had a population of about 100,000 and thriving businesses.
But as mines played out and closed since then, the population started to dwindle, with only 22,075 residents in 2010 and falling to an estimated 18,521 in 2019.
Two large stores in the county have closed during the decade: Walmart and Magic Mart. Many other smaller businesses have also shut their doors.
Other businesses have closed in the area in recent years in the Bluefield area, including Kmart, Flowers Bakery, Bluefield Beverage, Long John Silver and Sears in Mercer Mall (now replaced by Rural King)
Coal companies also ceased operations, with 2015 in particular providing hard blows to the industry and the job market associated with it.
Alpha Natural Resources, a company that employed thousands of coal miners across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the fourth big coal producer to file for bankruptcy protection between 2013 and 2015.
The company announced plans to sell at least 16 shuttered coal mines in four states. Locally, Alpha has operated mines in Tazewell, McDowell and Buchanan counties. The company also announced plans to eliminate health and other non-pension benefits for more than 4,500 non-union retirees and their eligible spouses and dependents.
Cliffs Natural Resources announced in October 2015 that it had cut its workforce in half at both its Pinnacle mine on the McDowell-Wyoming border, as well as its Oak Grove Mine in Alabama.
In December 2015, Cliffs Natural Resources announced it had closed its remaining coal business with the sale of the Pinnacle and Oak Grove mine sites to Seneca Coal.
In November 2015, Arch Coal confirmed reports that it may have to file for bankruptcy protection in the near future as the industry continues to struggle with declining sales and demand.
The company cited extremely challenging current market conditions for its need to restructure its balance sheet, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange commission, the Beckley-Register Herald reported.
A federal bankruptcy judge announced plans to approve the sale of West Virginia-based Patriot Coal’s assets in October 2015. Patriot said that it expected the sale to result in the layoffs of more than 2,000 coal miners in West Virginia.
One local blow was the closing of the Appalachian Power Plant in Glen Lyn, Va.
In June 2015, Appalachian Power ceased operations at two other coal-fired plants in West Virginia, and two in Virginia, in order to comply with stricter emissions standards mandated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
The company had already stopped burning coal at the Glen Lyn plant in April 2015, John Shepelwich, a corporate communications manager for Appalachian Power, said at the time. The plant was officially closed in June 2015.
Although under the President Donald Trump Administration a plan to increase emission restrictions has been scrapped and other regulations have been eased, experts say coal-fired plants are unlikely to return, mainly because natural gas remains a cheaper, cleaner alternative.
According to the Brookings Institution, a “recovery in domestic coal demand is not likely. Inexpensive natural gas and renewable power are not going away. New coal-fired generation capacity is much more expensive to build and more difficult to site and permit than natural gas or renewable facilities.”
One bright spot during the last decade, though, is the ability of local companies that once relied exclusively on the coal industry to diversify, and survive.
For example, AMRPEMCO, a Bluefield, Va., company recently announced an expansion that will bring 75 new jobs as technology is enhanced to increase production for a global market.
The company has been a leader in designing, engineering, and manufacturing electrical and power distribution equipment, especially for the mining industry, but has diversified to also accommodate other industries.
6. Derecho
A rare, once-in-a-lifetime weather event that leveled trees, forced evacuations and knocked out power for tens of thousands in the area was one of the most talked about stories of the decade.
On an extremely hot June 29, 2012, as area residents sweltered and many withstanding the heat to attend a concert at Mitchell Stadium, a story broke that brought with it a warning.
A destructive and deadly fast-moving derecho (straight-line wind storm) was tracking across the Midwest and heading quickly and directly to this region with hurricane-force wind gusts.
After Mitchell Stadium was evacuated, at about 8:40 p.m. the storm hit this area with a fierceness most had not see before.
With little or no rain, wind speeds were projected to be 60 mph to almost 80 mph.
After the short-lived storm blew through, the reality of the damages sank in.
Jeri Matheney, a spokesman for Appalachian Power, characterized the storm night as, “The worst storm we’ve ever had.”
The company said 323,000 customers in West Virginia lost power, and another 234,000 customers in Virginia lost power.
With about 1 million customers in the two Virginias, the combined total of outages represented more than 50 percent of the company’s customers in those states.
“The scope of this storm is truly record-setting,” Matheney said, adding that 12,000 (33 percent) of all Mercer County customers, 7,000 (54 percent) in McDowell County, 3,400 (16 percent) in Tazewell County, Va., 721 (5 percent) in Buchanan), 675 (17 percent) in Bland lost power.
Matheny also said said 39,000 APCO customers in Raleigh County, or 96 percent, were without power.
A week later, 6,006 customers in Mercer County, 1,691 customers in McDowell County, 667 in Monroe County, 856 customers in Tazewell County, 1,846 in Buchanan County and 3,584 customers in Giles County were still without power.
People were told of the coming storm, but had no idea what to expect.
Kenneth Davidson was sitting on the porch of his Jones Hill home outside of Bramwell when the storm came through.
“I was just out there trying to cool off when the wind started picking up through the trees, and then just cut loose,” he said. “I’ve never been in a hurricane, but I imagine that must be what it feels like. It didn’t rain much. But the wind hit our driveway hard enough to kick up the gravels. I’ve never seen wind like that.”
“After it blew for a while, it just stopped,” Davidson said. “It was like what I imagine the eye of a hurricane must be like. I had been watching our flag on the pole like it was about to blow off, but when the wind stopped, it just fell limp. We didn’t get much rain, but we need it. I looked out in the yard, and there were more limbs on the ground than there are in the trees.”
The storm moved through so quickly that some people did not realize what happened.
Rick Owens of Rocky Gap, Va., lives in a sheltered valley on the southern slope of East River Mountain and didn’t know that a storm passed over him until Saturday morning when he learned that several families in Bland were left powerless.
“I didn’t even think it rained,” Owens said.
Damage assessments took weeks with so many downed trees and property damage.
On July 19, Tim Farley, emergency services manager for Mercer County, said the cost of damages the county incurred as the result of the storms is still undetermined.
“There will be a lot of assessments; it’s an ongoing process,” Farley said. “Officials will look at road damage, clean up costs, possibly the costs of bringing in contractors to work on power lines, and physical damage to businesses. The majority of damage in our area will probably be road-related damage. A federal reimbursement won’t pay the salary of a road worker, but it will pay any overtime they incurred during the clean up process.”
According to the Governor at the time, Earl Tomblin, the storms created “unprecedented damage to electrical and telecommunications infrastructure, with power outages occurring in all 55 counties” that could cost millions of dollars to repair. “With the vast majority of West Virginians having their power restored, our efforts are now focused on cleanup and repair,” Tomblin said. “That is why I am requesting additional assistance from the federal government. If granted, this new declaration will provide financial assistance to our state agencies, counties, cities, towns and public service districts.”
The storm also left three people dead in the state, but none locally.
7. Bluefield shootout
On the morning of Sept. 1, 2015, area residents who work in two downtown Bluefield banks when to work as usual, expecting a routine day.
It was far from routine.
In fact, almost the entire downtown area became a police scene as a man attempted to rob two banks, resulting in a shootout with Bluefield Police Department officers.
The would-be bank robber, who was dressed in all black and riding a bicycle, was killed in the gunfight.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said the suspect first attempted to rob First Century Bank on Bland Street where he left “some type of device.”
“He then fled to First Community Bank (on Raleigh Street) where he robbed it,” Dillow said.
When the suspect exited First Community Bank shots were fired.
“All officers are fine, all civilians are fine but the suspect is dead,” Dillow said.
Dillow characterized the incident at First Community as “a gunfight with the Bluefield Police Department.”
The deceased gunman was identified as Cedric Maurice Williams, 33, of Bluefield, according to Lt. M.T. Baylous with the West Virginia State Police. Authorities said the man left a suspicious device made to resemble a bomb inside of First Century Bank before also robbing the nearby First Community Bank. He was met by officers with the Bluefield Police Department as he attempted to flee First Community Bank, and an exchange of gunfire was reported between Williams and police, according to Assistant Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney John McGinnis.
McGinnis confirmed the man had an AK-47, a .45-caliber handgun and a .38-caliber revolver.
Dillow’s cruiser was riddled with bullet holes that went through the door and into the vehicle. “They ripped all the way through,” Dillow said.
“He (Dillow) is lucky to be alive,” McGinnis said. “All the way around, we were lucky — lucky no bystanders, bank employees or police officers were shot. Mr. Williams was heavily armed. We were just fortunate no one else was injured.”
The suspicious device was detonated later in the day by a bomb squad unit with the West Virginia State Police near the King Coal Highway project on Stoney Ridge. At that point, it was determined that the device was not an explosive, but simply a fake made to resemble a bomb.
Dillow said Williams initially came out of the back exit of First Community Bank where he and Detective K.L. Adams were waiting.
“He first shot at me there,” Dillow said, recounting the morning’s events.
Dillow said he “bailed out of the vehicle” and took cover as Williams fired more rounds. The chief’s cruiser was riddled by bullet holes that went through the door and into the vehicle.
Williams then went back into the bank and up the escalator, Dillow said, noting he heard shots and “radioed in,” thinking that Williams was opening fire on those in the bank.
Instead, Williams was attempting to exit by the bank’s front doors where he encountered Bluefield Police Department officers who were stationed there, Dillow recounted. An exchange of gunfire followed.
Dillow said Williams went back through the bank, and again tried to exit at the back doors.
“He’s coming back out with a lifted rifle and I took a shot at him,” Dillow said. It was this shot that disabled the semi-automatic rifle.
Dillow said gunfire continued to be exchanged as Williams attempted to flee through the parking lot and down Raleigh Street, where he was shot and killed.
Williams was shooting with full-metal jacket ammunition -- bullets that have a penetration property. The shots into Dillow’s cruiser went through the door and door jamb. “They ripped all the way through,” he said.
“Honestly, I hate this ever took place,” Dillow said. “I hate to take a life, I hate it for his family. But I am not unhappy with the outcome. He’s the one who caused it.”
Law enforcement officers from across the region converged upon Bluefield, as most of the downtown area was deemed a crime scene, and closed to traffic. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were visible across the downtown area, along with officers with the Bluefield Police Department and federal agents with the FBI and Homeland Security. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Parkways Authority also assisted with a reconstruction of the crime scene.
8. Rattlesnake
bite death
One of the most unusual stories of the decade spread quickly around the country and even other countries when a Mercer County man died as a result of a rattlesnake bite during a church event.
Mack Randall Wolford, 44, of Green Valley, died on May 29, 2012, after he was bitten during a homecoming service at a church where serpent handling is practiced as a show of faith.
Lauren Pond, a freelance photojournalist from Washington D.C., was at the weekend service during which Wolford was bitten.
Pond said about 25 people were in attendance at the homecoming service at Panther State Forest. “Randy (Wolford) had invited me down,” Pond said, explaining that she had been working with Wolford for about a year on a documentary project.
“I went to it (the homecoming service) last year. This gathering was the second one.”
Pond said Wolford was bitten in the thigh by a timber rattlesnake during the Sunday service.
She said she was shocked when she saw Wolford had been bitten, but those in the congregation did not seem as surprised. “I didn’t expect it to happen,” she said. “I don’t think anyone necessarily expected it, but they’ve dealt with it before so it’s not such a huge shock maybe.”
The area’s most widely known serpent-handling church is Church of Lord Jesus in Jolo, whose minister is Harvey Payne. A family member of Payne’s said Wolford was pastor of the Matoaka church, not the Jolo church.
Pond said she did not know Wolford’s medical state after the snake bite. “I don’t know how lucid he was ... people were talking to him.”
“Not too long after the bite – maybe 40 minutes,” Pond said parishioners transported Wolford to a residence in Mercer County, Plainview Mobile Home Park off Airport Road in Brushfork. It is not known how long Wolford was there before emergency personnel were called.
“We did transport someone from a trailer park with a reported snake bite,” Bluefield Rescue Squad Administrator Sam Pennington said. “I’m not sure what park, but they did transport somebody to Bluefield Regional with a reported snake bite.”
Reports indicate Wolford died Monday as a result of the injuries sustained at the Sunday service.
McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Sid Bell said his office has never prosecuted anyone for serpent handling, describing it as a “constitutionally protected religious service.”
“I can’t find anything in state code or the state Constitution that would make using snakes in a religious service illegal, regardless of where the service was held,” Bell said.
State park officials said they had no knowledge of a religious service including serpent handling taking place at Panther Wildlife Management Area.
Pond noted she was not covering Sunday’s homecoming service for a news story, but a “longer-form, photo-documentary project.”
She said she had been working with Wolford for about a year on the project.
Pond said she first met Wolford on her third visit to Jolo. “He was one of the most open pastors I’ve ever met about the faith. I visited him last November, and hung out with him ... Randy (Wolford) really helped me understand it. I don’t necessarily agree with it, but I understand it. I respect it.”
As for handling serpents in a religious context, West Virginia has no statutes prohibiting snake handling. No court cases regarding religious snake handling have been tried in the state’s higher courts.
Six Appalachian states including Virginia, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee have made serpent handling a misdemeanor crime. In these states, violators can face fines or even jail time, even if handling serpents as part of religious services.
9. Horrific I-77 crash, aftermath
On April 13, 2017, a family of four from North Carolina was traveling north on Interstate 77 to see family members during the Easter holiday.
As they ascended a hill near mile marker 22 in Camp Creek, a southbound tractor-trailer crossed the median into the northbound traffic lanes, slamming into the vehicle carrying the family.
All four members of the Salisbury, N.C., family, David and Christine Gilley and their two children, Jack and Grace, were killed in the accident.
Although other crashes had occurred on that dangerous stretch of I-77, the tragic death of the Gilley family prompted more intense news coverage by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and an eventual investigation into the causes of those and other fatalities.
That investigation, which was also urged by surviving members of the Gilley family, led to major safety improvements during 2019.
Since fall of 2016, 12 fatalities were seen between mile markers 20 and 28 on I-77, a stretch that includes a steep hill and sharp curve. Tractor-trailers were involved in nine of those 12 fatalities. Crossing the median into the other lanes has been a problem.
The investigation was started by Greg Barr, general manager of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, to see what could be done related to safety measures and included traffic experts and engineers from various agencies.
Each crash was thoroughly researched, looking at the terrain, the time of day, witness statements, police reports, the condition of the vehicles, the reasons the crash happened and what could have been in place to prevent it.
In June 2019, the study was completed with several recommendations, including guard rails.
“Our engineering team announced they had completed their analysis of the median area between mile makers 20 and 28 in the Camp Creek area,” Barr said at the time, adding that it was a comprehensive analysis and review of safety issues. “They have recommended we install guard rails along the median in both directions, north and southbound. They (vehicles) cross of in both direction, going up and down that hill.”
Those guard rails were installed this fall.
Other action taken included lowering the speed limit from 70 to 60 in that area, installing flashing chevrons warning motorists of the curve, installing changeable message boards, increasing State Police enforcement and adding an extra Public Service Commission enforcement officer to deal primarily with truck traffic, including safety inspections.
Faulty brakes have been blamed for several crashes.
Barr said the new steel guard rails have been tested to absorb crashes, even from many trucks. “You see them on all major roads throughout the country.”
Sgt. T.A. Bowers with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment said increased patrols were seeing results.
“There have been more speeding citations issued on that mountain,” he said in an earlier interview. “We will continue patrolling it pretty heavily.”
Bowers said “it’s just place where people need to watch their speed.”
Barr said the authority will also continue watching, not only to see how all the safety measures work but also to examine any developments in safety measures that may be of benefit.
The truck driver involved in the Gilley crash, who was seriously injured, was later charged with four counts of negligent homicide and reckless driving.
He said his brakes failed.
The driver was convicted in March 2019 and sentenced to a year in jail for each negligent homicide charge and six months on reckless driving.
However, in May the conviction was overturned and the case dismissed, citing lack of evidence to support the charges.
10. Abandoned coal mine becomes tomb
Attention turned toward an abandoned coal mine in McDowell County in late August 2016 after a man illegally entered the mine and never returned.
Four men went into a long-abandoned coal mine on Burke Mountain near Keystone late at night on Aug. 29.
An anonymous call came in just before 11 a.m. the next day that four men entered the mine initially but only three exited and those men had reentered the mine to search for their friend, Clay Epperly, 30.
The West Virginia State Police had closed the road to the mine after the 911 call and were not allowing anybody but first responders on the scene, according to Trooper M.D. Brooks of the Welch Detachment.
Later that day, the three men who had returned inside the mine, Steve Cordle, Brandon Collins and Jimmy Church, came out and were questioned by police.
“We came here and discovered that four individuals were inside the abandoned mine,” Senior Trooper B.D.Gillespie said.
The mine, which had been sealed, dated from 1916; however, shovels had been used to dig into the mine. One of the individuals the state police spoke with said people had been going into the mine to search for old copper trolley cables, Gillespie said.
“That’s what one of them told us,” he said.
Gillespie said unconfirmed readings taken at the mine indicated that its oxygen levels were less than 13 percent, and it was difficult to survive with 12 percent oxygen.
Mine rescue personnel immediately started a search, wearing special equipment.
As the family of the man still in the mine gathered and waited at a nearby church, mine rescue experts continued their search into Sept. 1.
Tom Lusk, Chief Operating Officer for Southern Mines, owner of the 100-year-old mine in Keystone that was sealed in 1987, said the oxygen levels had dropped too low for rescue workers to continue the search on Aug. 31 and it had been temporarily suspended.
“We need to blow fresh air into the mine,” he said, and large fans were installed at the entrance to blow the air.
Rescue workers had gone in about two miles, he said, but oxygen levels dropped from 19 percent to 14 percent.
Several members of Epperly’s family said they couldn’t understand why the rescue operation had to be suspended because time was so important.
Luck explained that protocol must be followed because of the danger of the low oxygen levels as well as the possibility of combustible gases.
“There is a set of regulations that have to be followed,” he said. “The atmosphere became dangerous at a certain point. It’s heart-breaking for all of you, I know. But we are taking the steps we have to go through.”
Other men gathered nearby said searching for things of value in abandoned mines was a common occurrence, and those who enter event take oxygen tanks with them.
One speculated — and hoped — that Epperly may have gotten out through a “punch hole,” or another entrance to the mine.
However, he noted if the “blackdamp got him,” the man would have an altered mental state.
Blackdamp is a gas that reduces the oxygen in the air.
Family friend Johnny Bloomfield said he was a coal miner for 15 years before he lost his job.
“It’s dangerous in there,” he said of the abandoned mine. “That blackdamp can kill you. It’s like covering your mouth and nose with your hand and trying to breathe.”
In the afternoon of Sept. 2, grim-faced family member Johnny Ray Epperly, who had been at the rescue site, came to the church and delivered the news.
When the rescue volunteers exited the mine around 4 p.m., that’s when the determination was made to call off the search, Epperly said.
When he told family members the news, his mother screamed, then shouted, “I don’t want to hear it! I don’t want to hear it!”
Other screams and cries could be heard all around the church.
Epperly then took his mother up to the scene to receive the news directly from police and officials.
When she returned about an hour later, she said she just couldn’t imagine her son still in there, leaving her and the family with no closure.
“They just pronounced him dead,” she said.
Rescue crews and officials determined the mine was too unsafe to continue, she said, and it was going to be sealed.
Her son would remain inside.
“I’ll never give up,” she said after she left the site of the abandoned mine. “They told us they are going to seal it with him still in there and that we could have a service after it is sealed. But I’ll never give up hope.”
In October, five men, including three of Clay Epperly’s companions, were arrested and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and transferring stolen property, all felonies, and the misdemeanor charge of trespassing in connection with the incident.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.