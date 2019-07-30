PRINCETON — A 20-year quest to get a street light at the intersection of Rogers and Locust streets finally found fulfillment at last week’s Princeton City Council meeting as Vice Mayor Tim Ealy received news from Third District Congresswoman Carol Miller’s office.
Ealy said Miller’s deputy district director Kim McMillion contacted him regarding the stoplight, which had been a priority of Council since 2000, when former Councilwoman and Mayor Pat Wilson led the effort.
“Jordan Maynor, the former field representative for (former Third District Congressman) Evan Jenkins really got the ball rolling and Kim McMillion kept it going.,” Ealy said.
According to the July 11 letter from McMillion, the District 10 office of the West Virginia Division of Highways had performed a traffic signal study with the recommendation to install a signal at the intersection, which the WVDOH’s Traffic Division concurred with the recommendation. A traffic signal designer will visit the site sometime in July to begin preliminary sight engineering and design schedule and programming level cost estimate.
“Unless we find utility or right-of-way issues that would complicate the design and coordination, we anticipate that the design will be completed late winter allowing construction in the summer or fall of next year. We can provide a better schedule once we’ve completed the design level preliminary site visit,” McMillion wrote.
Ealy said, “After all these years, we’re going to finally have a light at that intersection.”
Another issue which Council acted upon was the first step in getting an ordinance for beekeeping in the city.
City Building Inspector Ty Smith, a beekeeper himself, said that a growing list of municipalities were instituting ordinances to encourage beekeepers to keep honey bees
“There’s a lot of misconceptions about honey bees. They aren’t aggressive, for example, and, if you are careful with the preparations, you can get the honey safely,” he said.
Recommended preparations for keeping bees, he said, include having a six-foot tall fence to keep bees on your property and having plenty of water for them.
On a motion by Ealy with a second by Councilman Dewey Russell, the ordinance was sent to the Princeton Lanning Commission for further action
In other business:
Councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker reported that there would be a “Movie In The Park” tonight at the City Park starting at 9 p.m. or dusk. The movie will be free for the community and starting at 7 p.m., there will be bounce houses available for kids for $5 each. There will also be popcorn , cotton candy, snow cones, hot dogs, drinks and tattoos for sale. The movie will be “Dumbo” and the public is welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the movie.
Rucker also announced that the Recreation Department, in conjunction with Child Protect of Mercer County, would be hosting a backpack drive at the Recreation Center on Monday, Aug. 5, from noon to 3 p.m. All Summer Day Campers will get a free backpack stuffed with school supplies and the public is invited to stop by to receive free backpacks and school supplies.
On motion of Councilman Marshall Lytton with a second by Rucker, the June 2019 fiscal report was approved.
The FY 2019 General Fund final budget was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Rucker.
On motion of Lytton with a second by Councilman James Hill, the first FY 2020 budget revision was approved.
The first FY 2020 Coal Severance Fund Budget Revision was approved on motion by Lytton and a second by Rucker.
On motion of Lytton and second by Hill. two businesses, Lifeline Counseling Center at 321 Rogers Street and Brother’s Keeper Storage and Construction at 200 Joe Adams Avenue, were approved for B&O Tax incentives.
On motion of Lytton and a second by Russell, Council reappointed Lori McKinney to the Community Improvement Commission, Shirley Bourne to the Library Board of Directors, Kevin Graham to the Princeton Sanitary Board. Joe Allen to the Board of Park and Rec Commissioners and Larry Kincaid to the Zoning Board of Appeals as a full member.
On motion of Lytton with a second by Councilman Jim Harvey, Council’s committee meetings were pushed back to August 14 and the Council meeting pushed back to August 19. The rescheduling is due to a conflict with the West Virginia Municipal League conference in Huntington.
A $1,347 Beautification Grant to Hometown Rentals on 902 Stafford Drive for installation of siding, a garage door, lighting and a canopy was approved on motion of Lytton with a second by Rucker.
A resolution of appreciation for retiring WVML Executive Director Lisa Dooley was approved by motion of Lytton and second by Russell.
An ordinance amending Section 773.03 (c) of the City Code was passed on first reading on motion of Ealy and second by Harvey. If passed on second reading and public hearing, it would eliminate the license fee for breweries in the city.
The Green valley Bowling Center will be hosting the annual Princeton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program wrap-up party. Participants can cash in 10 points to get a free ticket by today at 4 p.m.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
