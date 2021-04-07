PRINCETON — For those who want to get the vaccine but may have difficulty getting out of vehicle, a drive-through COVID vaccine clinic will be held Thursday at Stonerise Princeton.
Stonerise Princeton Administrator Kourtney Pennington said the clinic was made possible working with the health department.
“We are excited to partner with the Mercer County Health Department to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for community members,” she said. “As more members of our communities become vaccinated, the closer we become to ending this pandemic.”
No appointments are necessary and everyone aged 16 and older can get the vaccine at no cost.
Clinicians will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
All those who receive the first vaccine on Thursday will receive a follow-up phone call to schedule time to receive the second dose about 21 days later.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stonerise Princeton is located at 1924 Glenwood Park Road. Those wishing to receive the vaccine will be asked to sign a consent form on arrival.
The first 25 individuals will receive a free t-shirt and everyone who participates will receive a gift bag.
A vaccine clinic will be held in Bluefield today at the Herb Sims Center. Anyone can visit the center and receive the vaccine.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clinics will also be held Thursday and Friday at the Princeton Rescue Squad Preservati Education Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bluestone Health Center in Kegley will be giving COVID vaccines for ages 16 and up Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 304-431-5499 for more information.
Mercer County, which as of Tuesday had 148 active cases, down from a high of 1,700 in early January, has seen more than 50 percent of residents receive at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, Roger Topping, health department administrator, said Monday.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
