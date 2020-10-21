PIPESTEM — More opportunities to catch a trophy fish started appearing in West Virginia’s lakes and streams Tuesday when an inaugural stocking took place at one of the region’s state parks.
State officials met at Pipestem Resort State Park to watch as Long Branch Lake was stocked with large trout. Gov. Jim Justice showed off some of the fish and put a net full of them into the lake himself. The announcement included a ceremonial release of the first fish at Pipestem Resort State Park, which is celebrating nearly $12 million in park renovations.
“This was the inaugural stocking of our trophy fish,” Justice said. “We’re stocking throughout the state, and we started (Monday). It goes for two weeks and we’re stocking 6,000 pounds of these really trophy fish; and then in addition to that, we’re stocking another 5,000. So we’ve got a lot of really giant trophy fish going out, and everybody ought to have a big time.”
Starting Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will stock additional trout in “a bunch of lakes at our state parks and forests all across our state,” Justice added.
West Virginia’s tourism industry has been doing well despite the pandemic.
“I tell you, our state has grown in tourism just leaps and bounds, and it continues to do exactly just that,” Justice stated. “And really and truly, with the pandemic, a lot of people are wanting to come to West Virginia to get away. But tourism was really starting to ramp up and explode in a positive away a year and a half ago, and it’s continued to grow just leaps and bounds.”
Not everybody visiting the lake Tuesday knew about the trouts’ arrival. Summers County fishing enthusiasts Braxton Adkins and Chris Mounts were leaving when a pickup truck driven by their state’s governor came down the road. He told them that the fishing was about to get better and urged them to stay.
“We were walking up the road and he said, ‘Why don’t you all turn around?’” Adkins recalled after the ceremony.
Mounts said that they’ve fished at the lake for years.
“We’ve been coming here since we could drive,” he said. They were soon casting their lines into the water again.
The announcement came as the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) prepared to stock 50,000 trout in 39 lakes and streams around the state starting this week. The fall stocking season will last two weeks and these new trout, which come from the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery, will be mixed in with trout raised in state hatcheries, state officials said.
The White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery usually provides 4,000 pounds of trout, but the facility will be sending an additional 15,000 pounds this year at the governor’s request due to a change in hatchery operations, which resulted in a larger number of surplus brood fish available for stocking, according to state officials. These trout weigh between 4 and 7 pounds.
“The addition of these trophy-sized trout to our fall stocking season is just one of the ways we can continue providing world-class fishing opportunities here in West Virginia,” WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said.
“There’s so much good stuff happening in this state, it’s unbelievable,” Justice said after trout were introduced to their new home. “Back in March, we offered free fishing for two months in the state of West Virginia. It was unprecedented. In doing so, the DNR projected about a $1 million shortfall because of the reduction in license sales. But by the time we got to the end of the road, now we’re forecasting that we’re going to be $75,000 ahead of last year, even with the free fishing.”
McDaniel spoke about renovating the state’s fish hatcheries.
“We have nine hatcheries in West Virginia. When the Governor walked in the door, there were millions of dollars of deferred maintenance,” he said. “But, as of today, we have committed over $15 million so far in hatchery renovations; part of an overall hatchery renovation program that will exceed $30 million when we’re done.”
“When we got here, we could do about 750,000 to 800,000 pounds of trout per year, but that wasn’t good enough for the governor,” McDaniel continued. “He said we needed to do something, we’ve got to have more fish. So, when we’re done with that $30 million in renovations, we’ll be up to about 1.25 million pounds of fish that we’ll be able to put in West Virginia’s waters each year.”
All anglers age 15 and older are required to have a fishing license, trout stamp, and valid form of identification while fishing for trout. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit www.wvdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit www.wvfish.com.
Besides the fish restocking, Justice spoke about upgrades to Pipestem Resort State Park.
Pipestem has seen almost $12 million in infrastructure, lodging, and recreation improvement projects. Improvements include the addition of a new spa, conference room renovations, as well as electrical and telephone upgrades.
“Pipestem is an unbelievable jewel we have in West Virginia,” Justice said. “I can remember, not long ago, driving in and looking at a park that was becoming run down. But now, we’re doing exciting things both here at Pipestem and at all of our parks across West Virginia.”
Visitors watched as state workers carried nets full of thrashing trout to the lake. The fish were soon swimming along the shoreline while guests watched them and shot videos of the experience.
Austin and Anna Wells of Jacksonville, Fla., pointed out the fish to their little girl, Zoe. It wasn’t their visit trip to West Virginia.
“We love the park,” Austin Wells said. “We’ve been coming to Pipestem for a couple of years now.”
“Almost heaven,” Anna added. “That’s what brought us here.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
